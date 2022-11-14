Read full article on original website
Virginia AG will begin an external review of the UVA shooting as investigation continues to unfold
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will begin an external review of the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia as new details about the suspect's attempted gun purchases emerge almost a week after three football players were killed and two others were wounded. Miyares announced his review Thursday at the...
A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure
Thursday's heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. "The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit...
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Patterson, 29, was at Federal Detention Center Miami in Florida...
