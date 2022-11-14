Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
Perez Furious With Verstappen for Brazil F1 Snub: ‘After All I’ve Done for Him’
Getty Drama and defiance are part of Red Bull Racing's culture. This was once again evident between Verstappen and Checo at the Brazilian F1 GP.
Formula 1: Max Verstappen criticism full of hypocrisy?
Max Verstappen’s refusal to move aside to promote Sergio Perez into second place in the Formula 1 standings got most of the attention after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. At Interlagos Circuit, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in a disappointing sixth place ahead of teammate Sergio Perez in seventh to conclude what was probably the team’s worst overall race weekend of the 2022 Formula 1 season, but he did so after being ordered by the team to let Perez pass him.
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher remains without a contract to compete in Formula 1 next year. So where will he end up for the 2023 season?. There are just two seats remaining on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season which do not yet have confirmed drivers. While the current driver of one of those seats knows he won’t be back next year, the current driver of the other, Mick Schumacher, is facing an uncertain future.
Report: Haas F1 Team Set to Oust Mick Schumacher
Nico Hulkenberg is signing on the dotted line of his 2023 race contract on Tuesday, according to multiple European sources including Bild newspaper. Autoweek has learned that an announcement is expected on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Mick Schumacher was reportedly given...
Martin Brundle: George Russell stays calm to win Sao Paulo GP as Lewis Hamilton clashes with Max Verstappen
In the rarefied air at 780 metres above sea level and between the lakes and unyielding walls, this short Interlagos track, which is part drag strip part mountain pass, delivered a memorable three days of Formula 1 yet again. I must begin with congratulating George Russell on the first GP...
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
Daniel Ricciardo given grid drop for his final race with McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for his McLaren farewell in Abu Dhabi next weekend after he collided with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil on Sunday. Stewards deemed the 33-year-old Australian was "wholly to blame" for the incident at Interlagos and also dished...
Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022. This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record. Should he claim victory at Yas...
AP PHOTOS: Soccer transcends elite level as World Cup nears
The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament.
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
A sports book employee waits for customers at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 6, 2022. Americans will bet $1.8 billion on soccer's World Cup this year, according to the casino industry's national trade group. The American Gaming Association estimated Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that nearly three-quarters of those who bet plan to do so online, with a bookie or at a physical sportsbook. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party
On the Instagram accounts of fashion models and superstars last month, the sheikhdom of Qatar looked like one glittering party. High-heeled designers descended on exhibition openings and fashion shows in downtown Doha. Celebrities, including a prominent gay rights campaigner, snapped selfies on a pulsing dance floor. “As-salaam ’alykum Doha!” Dutch...
