Reporter witnesses, details uncomfortable Dianne Feinstein memory lapse
It's not the first time Insider's congressional reporters have detailed witnessing a Feinstein memory lapse.
Matt Gaetz is now battling Marjorie Taylor Greene over Kevin McCarthy
As the Republican Party inches closer to taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the question of who might succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker is one that seems more difficult to answer than it did just weeks ago. The obvious heir apparent is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of...
SFGate
California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The administration plans to appeal. Here's what to know if you've applied for relief:WHAT HAPPENS NOW?While the application for relief has been taken down from the Federal Student Aid website, applications that have already been filed are on hold while the appeal works its way through the courts. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” the Education Department said on its site. “As a result, at this...
SFGate
Zelenskyy: Battle for Kherson was D-Day-like watershed
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday likened the recapture of the southern city of Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II, saying both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory. Speaking via video link to a Group of...
SFGate
Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113
OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit, has died. She was 113. McLaurin's son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., said Tuesday that she died early Monday at her home in Olney, Maryland.
