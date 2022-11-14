ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 KISS FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Official transporter for the Great Divide Trophy on the move for Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Brawl of the Wild. All eyes are on the coveted Great Divide Trophy. Earlier today, the grizzly locker room seven members of the football team hauled over trophy to find out just how much weight is at stake this weekend. They found out 306 pounds of trophy is heading over to Bozeman for yet another brawl.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
HARRISON, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill

Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Vehicle hits pedestrian on I-90 in Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — A man was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Interstate 90 in Bozeman around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montana Highway Patrol responded to multiple calls that a pedestrian was hit by a car between North 19th Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. MHP arrived on scene...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Strong early snowpack leads Big Sky Resort to open early

Skiers and riders won’t need to sit around and watch the turkey thaw on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 15., Big Sky Resort announced that lifts will spin one day earlier than the planned Thanksgiving opening date. This announcement comes after a sequence of lingering storms that dropped more than 5 feet of early season snow, according to the release. The mountain will be open to all visitors, including day-ticket, Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders.
BIG SKY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Big Sky Resort to open early for the winter season

BIG SKY, Mont. - Due to an early hefty snowfall and consistently cold temperatures, Big Sky Resort announced they will be opening for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday, Nov. 23, earlier than usual. Big Sky Resort said on their website this year has been one of the earliest season snowfalls with...
BIG SKY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MAV Event Services looking to hire 30 additional security employees for GameDay

BOZEMAN, Mont. - As fans are getting excited for ESPN College GameDay to come to Bozeman, MAV Event Services is looking for an additional 30 full-time security employees. According to Sean Harderlie, these employees will protect ESPN assets. MAV Event Services would love for nonprofit organizations to sign up since there's a good amount of money that could go back to them. Haderlie said there's an opportunity for each person to make close to $800.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Economic impact of Brawl of the Wild for Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Football is the biggest money-maker for almost all colleges, but it also creates a lot of revenue for their communities as well, and Montana State is no exception. On home football game weekends Daryl Schliem, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce says it has over...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy