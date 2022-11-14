Read full article on original website
Traffic snarled on Bozeman Hill Monday morning
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
Multiple collisions with elk in Gallatin Gateway prompts MDT warning
Holly Pippel has been a Gateway resident for 25 years. She says there are many reasons elk are moving around so much causing accidents to occur on the highway.
Wind Chill: -25 Possible Overnight Thursday for Bozeman Area
With setup for such an incredibly busy weekend at hand, a Wind Chill Advisory for the Bozeman area and much of SW Montana is not terribly welcome. Wind chill of -25 are certainly possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It's almost a perfect storm. With a few inches of fresh...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
NBCMontana
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
Fairfield Sun Times
Official transporter for the Great Divide Trophy on the move for Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Brawl of the Wild. All eyes are on the coveted Great Divide Trophy. Earlier today, the grizzly locker room seven members of the football team hauled over trophy to find out just how much weight is at stake this weekend. They found out 306 pounds of trophy is heading over to Bozeman for yet another brawl.
montanarightnow.com
Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus
The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
UPDATE: Bozeman police identify man in ongoing investigation
Bozeman Police Department is looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation. If you recognize this person, you can contact Detective Quinn Ellingson.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill
Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
Fairfield Sun Times
'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer Captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game...
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
NBCMontana
Vehicle hits pedestrian on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Interstate 90 in Bozeman around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montana Highway Patrol responded to multiple calls that a pedestrian was hit by a car between North 19th Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. MHP arrived on scene...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Fairfield Sun Times
Public asked to line streets of Bozeman for ESPN's College GameDay arrival
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Brawl of the Wild and ESPN's College GameDay arrival in Bozeman, Montana State University is asking the public to line the city streets Thursday. The College GameDay bus will start its route at "The M" at 12:30 p.m., then make its way to Main...
explorebigsky.com
Strong early snowpack leads Big Sky Resort to open early
Skiers and riders won’t need to sit around and watch the turkey thaw on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 15., Big Sky Resort announced that lifts will spin one day earlier than the planned Thanksgiving opening date. This announcement comes after a sequence of lingering storms that dropped more than 5 feet of early season snow, according to the release. The mountain will be open to all visitors, including day-ticket, Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders.
montanarightnow.com
Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Resort to open early for the winter season
BIG SKY, Mont. - Due to an early hefty snowfall and consistently cold temperatures, Big Sky Resort announced they will be opening for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday, Nov. 23, earlier than usual. Big Sky Resort said on their website this year has been one of the earliest season snowfalls with...
Woman shares story of being drugged at Bozeman bar
One Bozeman woman shares her story with us about being drugged at one of the local bars a couple of weeks ago.
Fairfield Sun Times
MAV Event Services looking to hire 30 additional security employees for GameDay
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As fans are getting excited for ESPN College GameDay to come to Bozeman, MAV Event Services is looking for an additional 30 full-time security employees. According to Sean Harderlie, these employees will protect ESPN assets. MAV Event Services would love for nonprofit organizations to sign up since there's a good amount of money that could go back to them. Haderlie said there's an opportunity for each person to make close to $800.
Fairfield Sun Times
Economic impact of Brawl of the Wild for Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Football is the biggest money-maker for almost all colleges, but it also creates a lot of revenue for their communities as well, and Montana State is no exception. On home football game weekends Daryl Schliem, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce says it has over...
