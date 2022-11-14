ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

17 arrested, 4 wanted in Spalding County narcotics investigation

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a multi-agency investigation led to arrests of 17 people and outstanding warrants for four suspects. Sheriff Darrell Dix said investigators found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 guns, about 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB, four cars and $17,096.17 in cash.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge man sentenced for murder

A love triangle that led to murder has resulted in a conviction for a Stockbridge man. A Henry County jury needed only three hours November 4 to find James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. All of these charges were in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants

UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old posts threats directed at 2 Fayette Co. schools, receives terrorism charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after police accused him of posting threats directed to at least two high schools online. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Javon Sullivan was arrested after posting threats of school violence on social media that targeted at least two Fayette County High Schools. Officials have not specified which schools were targeted.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for a woman accused of using a fake receipt to steal hundreds of dollars from a Stockbridge grocery store. Officers say on Oct,. 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk in order to take over $356 in cash from the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road. The machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

‘Multi-agency detail’ executing search warrants along Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at locations along Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Pio Nono’s intersection with Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy