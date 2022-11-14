Read full article on original website
17 arrested, 4 wanted in Spalding County narcotics investigation
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a multi-agency investigation led to arrests of 17 people and outstanding warrants for four suspects. Sheriff Darrell Dix said investigators found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 guns, about 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB, four cars and $17,096.17 in cash.
‘It was shocking’: Judge finds attorney in contempt for missing court after stroke
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is speaking out after he received a tongue-lashing and was found in contempt by a judge in Georgia for missing court due to medical reasons. Matt Tucker is representing a woman who is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a man while...
17-year-old arrested in Macon manhunt identified, accused of previously bringing gun to Westside
MACON, Ga. — Warrants issued by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who led several law enforcement agencies on a nearly five-hour manhunt. 17-year-old Z’yon Rahquez Hardwick was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and criminal street gang activity. He is...
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
Police: Men wanted for entering victim's car at Henry County gas station
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are searching for two suspects accused of entering a stranger's car in the middle of the day at a Henry County gas station. The Henry County Police Department shared two surveillance photos of the suspects taken at a Mobil gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Stockbridge man sentenced for murder
A love triangle that led to murder has resulted in a conviction for a Stockbridge man. A Henry County jury needed only three hours November 4 to find James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. All of these charges were in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
'I'm not a criminal': Macon woman describes search of home after 4 arrested in multi-agency operation
MACON, Ga. — A woman says she and two children were at home when law enforcement officers came and raided it as part of a drug and gun investigation. They included Bibb county deputies, Perry police, and FBI agents. Yulisa Flores-Marcial says during an unexpected search of her home,...
Ambulance collides head on with Mustang, killing EMS driver, critically injuring 1
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT, who was driving an ambulance, is dead after colliding head-on with the driver of another car while responding to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning, troopers said. Around 6:51 a.m., a Central EMS ambulance was going to an emergency call with...
UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants
UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
Barking dog leads to gun, drug charges for man in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City man was arrested on gun and drug charges after a neighbor complained about the welfare of his dog police say was tethered in his backyard on a cold night. Body cam video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows the dog’s owner...
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
20-year-old man arrested at Macon gas station with drugs and guns found in two bookbags
MACON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Macon man was arrested at a gas station with two bookbags containing drugs and guns, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were called to the Marathon gas station located at 3705 Irwinton Road for a man with a gun in the parking lot.
17-year-old posts threats directed at 2 Fayette Co. schools, receives terrorism charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after police accused him of posting threats directed to at least two high schools online. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Javon Sullivan was arrested after posting threats of school violence on social media that targeted at least two Fayette County High Schools. Officials have not specified which schools were targeted.
Family wants answers after suspect accused of killing their loved one in Henry County is arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brenston Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man.
Woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for a woman accused of using a fake receipt to steal hundreds of dollars from a Stockbridge grocery store. Officers say on Oct,. 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk in order to take over $356 in cash from the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road. The machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
‘Multi-agency detail’ executing search warrants along Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at locations along Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Pio Nono’s intersection with Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday....
All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
