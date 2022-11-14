‘Spectre’: Sam Mendes Blames The Quick Turnaround Time & “Pressure” After ‘Skyfall’ For The Poor Reception Of His Bond Sequel

In the world of auteur filmmaking, there is very little conversation about sequels. Rarely do we see sequels for critical darlings that don’t make huge amounts of money at the box office. And yet, for the past five years, give or take, everyone has been asking Luca Guadagnino about a sequel to his award-winning romance, “Call Me By Your Name.” And today, same as it has been over the years, he has the desire to make the film but doesn’t have any firm plans. You know, like a story or something. But when he does, you better believe he’ll call up Armie Hammer, even though the actor is now persona non grata.

