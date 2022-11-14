‘Spectre’: Sam Mendes Blames The Quick Turnaround Time & “Pressure” After ‘Skyfall’ For The Poor Reception Of His Bond Sequel

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Furiosa’: Anya Taylor-Joy Says Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Prequel Is The “Dirtiest And Bloodied I Have Ever Been”
Brace yourselves, movie fans: George Miller‘s “Max Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” just wrapped production in Australia. And while audiences must wait until 2024 for the movie to hit theaters, Anya Taylor-Joy‘s recent interview with IndieWire has all sorts of updates about the production. The biggest news? Taylor-Joy did all her car-related stunts without a driver’s license, and the actress wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty during the movie’s shoot.
theplaylist.net
Luca Guadagnino Says “Of Course” He’d Ask Armie Hammer To Star In ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel
In the world of auteur filmmaking, there is very little conversation about sequels. Rarely do we see sequels for critical darlings that don’t make huge amounts of money at the box office. And yet, for the past five years, give or take, everyone has been asking Luca Guadagnino about a sequel to his award-winning romance, “Call Me By Your Name.” And today, same as it has been over the years, he has the desire to make the film but doesn’t have any firm plans. You know, like a story or something. But when he does, you better believe he’ll call up Armie Hammer, even though the actor is now persona non grata.
theplaylist.net
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn In Talks To Join Lupita Nyong’o In Upcoming Spinoff Film
Joseph Quinn‘s Eddie Munson didn’t survive the Demobats of the Upside Down in “Stranger Things” Season 4 (it’s not a spoiler anymore, guys). Now, EW reports (via Deadline), Quinn will take on a different monster altogether as he’s in talks to join Lupita Nyong’o in the upcoming spinoff to the “A Quiet Place” series.
theplaylist.net
‘Alien’: Cailee Spaeny Will Star In Director Fede Alvarez’s New Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Thriller￼
The “Predator” franchise recently got a substantial creative shot in the arm with the Hulu original “Prey.” And surely 20th Century Studios is hoping they can do the same for the “Alien” franchise following the underwhelming response to “Alien: Covenant,” which left the series floating in space. While we’re still waiting on some plot details and how a new film, directed by Fede Álvarez, will factor into the greater franchise mythology, it looks like it will indeed be female-centric like the Ellen Ripley movies and Ridley Scott’s prequels.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ First Reactions: Damien Chazelle Has Either Made A “Disaster” Or An Oscar Contender
Typically, when we see social media reactions to major film releases, especially blockbusters, the results tend to be very, uh, generous. That’s when you get people really go for hyperbolic statements claiming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will melt your face and make you pray to the altar of Sam Raimi. Reading those sentiments, you mentally prepare yourself for something significantly less face-melty than the fanboy reaction will lead you to believe. But what happens when the social media reactions to a huge release range from people saying it’s the best film of the year with oscar worthy performances to the worst film of the year and the worst of a director’s career thus far? Welcome to the social media reactions to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”
theplaylist.net
Emily Blunt Is Bored With “Strong Female Lead” Roles: “That Makes Me Roll My Eyes”
Emily Blunt is one of the most respected actresses in the world. She’s also a performer who isn’t satisfied doing the same roles over and over. She’ll go from horror (“A Quiet Place”) to action-adventure (“Jungle Cruise”) to sci-fi (“Edge of Tomorrow”). And now, she’s in the new Western, “The English.” But one thing Blunt apparently isn’t looking for in a script is a “strong female lead.”
theplaylist.net
Anya Taylor-Joy: Flash Floods & COVID Didn’t Stop George Miller’s Dedication To ‘Furiosa’ [Interview]
Anya Taylor-Joy keeps putting herself in dangerous situations. Earlier this year, she battled Vikings alongside “The Northman,” and her latest movie, “The Menu,” finds her caught up at a dangerous destination restaurant that isn’t necessarily what it seems. But for most of the year, the Emmy winner was down under, shooting the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa,” in Australia.
theplaylist.net
‘Missing’ Trailer: Storm Reid Stars In The Anthology Sequel To Aneesh Chaganty’s Computer Screen Thriller ‘Searching’
After Aneesh Chaganty’s computer screen thriller, “Searching,” accrued a healthy 71 on Metacritic and saw box office takings of around $75 million (on a budget of $880,000), the urge to make a follow-up became a question of when not if. And sure enough, in 2019, Chaganty announced his intention to anthologize the series with a standalone sequel before the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly put the entire movie industry on hold. Four years later, “Searching 2” is ready for release under the analogous name “Missing,” and its first trailer has just dropped.
theplaylist.net
‘Freaky Tales’ Enlists Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis & More For New Film From Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden
Director Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden made a splash when Marvel Studios hired them to helm “Captain Marvel,” the first MCU film to boast a major female superhero in the lead role. While Fleck and Boden won’t return for “The Marvels,” it looks the duo’s next project will be much more grounded. Deadline reports that Fleck and Boden team up again for “Freaky Tales,” a coming-of-age tale set in late ’80s Oakland.
theplaylist.net
‘Outcome’: Keanu Reeves Teams With Jonah Hill For His Next Directorial Effort
While we know Jonah Hill for his acting, his comedies, and his dramatic work—he already has two Oscar nominations under his belt for “The Wolf Of Wall Street” and “Moneyball”—in recent years, Hill has pivoted to feature filmmaking and has really flexed his directing skills. Having just released his latest documentary on Netflix, Hill is moving on, once again, to his next dramatic feature film effort, and it has nabbed quite the lead.
theplaylist.net
‘Enys Men’ Trailer: Mark Jenkin’s Cannes-Acclaimed Witchy Folk Horror Is Coming Soon
Having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the 60th annual New York Film Festival this year, if we’re going to call out a breakout horror for this year, it probably has to be British filmmaker Mark Jenkin’s “Enys Men.” And arguably, between Jekin, Ben Wheatley, and Peter Strickland, it’s safe to say that the creepy subgenre of freaky folk horror—think “The Wicker Man”—is really going through a renaissance period thanks to English filmmakers.
theplaylist.net
Zazlav Talks The James Gunn/Peter Safran-Led Future Of DC: “There’s Not Going To Be 4 Batmans”
It’s only been two weeks since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios. However, it would appear the duo has been very busy over that time, according to the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. In a discussion hosted by RBC (via THR), Warner Bros....
theplaylist.net
Quentin Tarantino Has TV Limited Series Coming In Early 2023, No Plot Details Yet
In 2014, Quentin Tarantino proclaimed he’ll stop directing movies after his tenth feature. 2019’s “Once Upon A Time …In Hollywood” makes nine, so one film to go for QT before retirement. Now it looks like audiences will have to wait for that purportedly final film. IndieWire reports that Tarantino’s next project will be an eight-episode limited series, which puts off his cinema swan song for a little while longer.
theplaylist.net
‘The Chronology Of Water’: Kristen Stewart’s Feature Directorial Debut Is A Swimming Memoir With Imogen Poots Set To Star
Kristen Stewart made her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free in 2017 with the experimental short “Come Swim.” Deadline reports that Stewart will make her feature film debut with Scott Free, too. And this film also deals with swimming, albeit in a more direct way. Stewart will adapt...
theplaylist.net
‘Inside’ Trailer Willem Dafoe Is An Art Thief Trapped In A NY Penthouse When A Heist Goes Wrong
How do you escape the inescapable? An art thief is about to learn that nothing is as easy as it seems in “Inside.” The film’s emphasis focuses on a lone character — played by Willem Dafoe — who deals with isolation, fear, and unexpected dangers. It hails from writer Ben Hopkins and director Vasilis Katsoupis; this marks the filmmaker’s first fictional feature film, having previously directed the documentary “My Friend Larry Gus.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo Is A Young CIA Lawyer In Netflix’s New Thriller Series
Can one letter lead to a global mystery? Netflix’s new series “The Recruit” gives a CIA lawyer the adventure of a lifetime. What comes next is a race to discover the truth while cementing his place at the agency. Creator Alexi Hawley’s credits include “Castle” and “The Following.” The showrunner and executive producer also wrote the premiere episode.
theplaylist.net
Duncan Pow Says His ‘Rogue One’ Character Melshi Was Added In Tony Gilroy’s Reshoots & Talks Returning For ‘Andor’￼
OK, by now, if you’re a fan of Lucasfilm’s “Andor” on Disney+, you’re probably well aware that Sergeant Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) recently returned to the series. Who, you ask? Well, as you’re aware, “Andor” is a prequel series to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and in that film, Melshi is one of the Rebel Alliance lieutenants in the film aiding Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the Rogue One squadron. You may not think you really know Melshi, but when you think about it, if you look at the film and had to pick one supporting character on the edge of most of the frame who is right there along much of the action with him.
theplaylist.net
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill Deconstructs His Healing Process In A Vulnerable, Honest & Heartfelt Tribute To His Therapist
You might ask, how’s Jonah Hill doing these days? Because truthfully, if you lean in and think about it, we haven’t seen the actor on screen all that much since he seemingly pivoted to directing with his promising debut, “mid90s,” in 2018. In the four years since, we’ve seen him all of twice, smaller supporting roles in “The Beach Bum” and “Don’t Look Up,” a quick appearance on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and some small animated voice work. What feels more comparatively pronounced is his directing work since an excellent episode of Adam McKay’s “Winning Time,” a Travis Scott music video, and his latest film, a documentary about his therapist and mental health.
theplaylist.net
‘I Am Ruth’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Stars Opposite Her Daughter, Mia Threapleton, In An Upcoming Family Drama
One of the most impressive things the best actors in the world can do is develop electrifying chemistry with a co-star in such a short amount of time. These relationships make you believe so much in the story on screen, that a lot of the other aspects of filmmaking can fail and it’s still a quality film. With that logic, you would have to assume that co-starring with someone you have built-in chemistry with makes the work much easier, right? Well, Kate Winslet is going to put that to the test in the new film, “I Am Ruth.”
theplaylist.net
‘Bones And All’: Luca Guadagnino On Violence’s Nature, Having The “Guts” To Release A Longer ’Bigger Splash’ & More [Interview]
New kid at school Maren (Taylor Russell), has been invited to a sleepover by a few popular girls, a rite of passage she correctly recognizes as fraught with potential for catastrophe. She doesn’t totally fit in, her off-trend wardrobe and zealously protective father putting a radius between her and her peers, and now she’s faced with a battery of tests to unspoken, intricate teen etiquette. Despite her unease, natural human instincts toward camaraderie take hold, and the night seems to be going along swimmingly — until a moment of intimacy in which Maren lies down on the carpet next to one of the other girls, face-to-face under a glass table strewn with beauty accouterments to cement the “Virgin Suicides” brand of pubescent ennui. The girl shows off her new nail polish, and Maren appears to kiss her finger in a gesture of tentative, confused desire, only to instead bite the flesh off her bone.
Comments / 0