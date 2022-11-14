ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
The Hollywood Gossip

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #11 Into the World!!!!!

… Nick Cannon is a father once again. On November 11, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced that they were parents together for the third time, as the latter just gave birth to the former’s 11th kid overall. It’s a lot to keep track of, we know.
People

Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
Us Weekly

Nick Cannon Says He Pays ‘A Lot More’ Than $3 Million Annually in Child Support for His 11 Kids

Keeping it real! Shortly after Nick Cannon welcomed baby No. 11, his third with Abby De La Rosa, he’s opening up about his child support arrangement. “I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually,” the Masked Singer host, 42, told The Neighborhood Talk on Friday, November 11, after a Sun report estimated his financial requirements. “I […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Son, 5, Dresses Up As His Famous Dad For Halloween: Photos

Who better to dress up for on Halloween than your dad, especially when your dad is Nick Cannon? The TV host’s son Golden, 5, showed off his costume where he dressed in a throwback outfit inspired by his dad, 42, on Instagram. Nick seemed super proud and amused by Golden’s costume. “The best “Nick Cannon” costume I’ve seen this year!” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Chip off the old block!”
Glamour

Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support

Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

A timeline of Nick Cannon’s children: Who are his 12 children and six mothers?

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child.The 42-year-old radio host is reportedly expecting a baby with DJ Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion.The news came the same week that Cannon confirmed he is expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott.Cannon’s first-ever child was born in 2011. Below is a timeline of all the children he’s had and is expected to have to date.April 2011: Twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah CareyCannon and singer Mariah Carey were married from 2008 to 2016.The American television...

Comments / 0

Community Policy