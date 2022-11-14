‘Wakanda Forever’: Ruth Carter On Fashioning Namor’s Undersea Costumes & The New Black Panther Armor

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘There There’ Clip: Jason Schwartzman Depicts The Pandemic Experience For Filmmaker Andrew Bujalski [Exclusive]
An official selection of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, “There There” follows seven loosely intertwined characters to tell a story about connection while playing off of the isolation we became too familiar with during the pandemic. “There There,” which is the seventh feature film directed by Andrew Bujalski,...
theplaylist.net
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn In Talks To Join Lupita Nyong’o In Upcoming Spinoff Film
Joseph Quinn‘s Eddie Munson didn’t survive the Demobats of the Upside Down in “Stranger Things” Season 4 (it’s not a spoiler anymore, guys). Now, EW reports (via Deadline), Quinn will take on a different monster altogether as he’s in talks to join Lupita Nyong’o in the upcoming spinoff to the “A Quiet Place” series.
theplaylist.net
Spike Lee To Direct & Executive Produce Coming-Of-Age ROTC Drama For Amazon Studios
Spike Lee may have a multiyear film deal with Netflix lined up since last December, but his next project will be with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports Lee will direct and co-serve as executive producer on an upcoming coming-of-age ROTC drama for Amazon. And while the project currently has no title, its story is steeped in real-life experience.
theplaylist.net
Anya Taylor-Joy: Flash Floods & COVID Didn’t Stop George Miller’s Dedication To ‘Furiosa’ [Interview]
Anya Taylor-Joy keeps putting herself in dangerous situations. Earlier this year, she battled Vikings alongside “The Northman,” and her latest movie, “The Menu,” finds her caught up at a dangerous destination restaurant that isn’t necessarily what it seems. But for most of the year, the Emmy winner was down under, shooting the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa,” in Australia.
theplaylist.net
‘The Chronology Of Water’: Kristen Stewart’s Feature Directorial Debut Is A Swimming Memoir With Imogen Poots Set To Star
Kristen Stewart made her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free in 2017 with the experimental short “Come Swim.” Deadline reports that Stewart will make her feature film debut with Scott Free, too. And this film also deals with swimming, albeit in a more direct way. Stewart will adapt...
theplaylist.net
Emily Blunt Is Bored With “Strong Female Lead” Roles: “That Makes Me Roll My Eyes”
Emily Blunt is one of the most respected actresses in the world. She’s also a performer who isn’t satisfied doing the same roles over and over. She’ll go from horror (“A Quiet Place”) to action-adventure (“Jungle Cruise”) to sci-fi (“Edge of Tomorrow”). And now, she’s in the new Western, “The English.” But one thing Blunt apparently isn’t looking for in a script is a “strong female lead.”
theplaylist.net
‘Bullitt: Bradley Cooper To Star In Star In Steven Spielberg’s Action Remake Of Steve McQueen Classic
Projects come and go, some get announced and never happen, and sometimes filmmakers lose interest. But Steven Spielberg’s remake of Steve McQueen’s action car chase classic “Bullitt” (1968) looks like it is not only moving forward, but his next film as Bradley Cooper has been cast in the lead role.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ First Reactions: Damien Chazelle Has Either Made A “Disaster” Or An Oscar Contender
Typically, when we see social media reactions to major film releases, especially blockbusters, the results tend to be very, uh, generous. That’s when you get people really go for hyperbolic statements claiming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will melt your face and make you pray to the altar of Sam Raimi. Reading those sentiments, you mentally prepare yourself for something significantly less face-melty than the fanboy reaction will lead you to believe. But what happens when the social media reactions to a huge release range from people saying it’s the best film of the year with oscar worthy performances to the worst film of the year and the worst of a director’s career thus far? Welcome to the social media reactions to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”
theplaylist.net
‘Bones And All’: Luca Guadagnino On Violence’s Nature, Having The “Guts” To Release A Longer ’Bigger Splash’ & More [Interview]
New kid at school Maren (Taylor Russell), has been invited to a sleepover by a few popular girls, a rite of passage she correctly recognizes as fraught with potential for catastrophe. She doesn’t totally fit in, her off-trend wardrobe and zealously protective father putting a radius between her and her peers, and now she’s faced with a battery of tests to unspoken, intricate teen etiquette. Despite her unease, natural human instincts toward camaraderie take hold, and the night seems to be going along swimmingly — until a moment of intimacy in which Maren lies down on the carpet next to one of the other girls, face-to-face under a glass table strewn with beauty accouterments to cement the “Virgin Suicides” brand of pubescent ennui. The girl shows off her new nail polish, and Maren appears to kiss her finger in a gesture of tentative, confused desire, only to instead bite the flesh off her bone.
theplaylist.net
‘The Old Way’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Has To Choose Revenge Or Family In His First-Ever Western
Nicolas Cage do nearly anything and everything throughout his career in movies, but we’ve never really seen the actor take on a traditional Western. That’s about to change. For one, Cage appears in one of his first at TIFF this year, in filmmaker Gabe Polsky’s “Butcher’s Crossing” (read our review). And while we wait for distribution on that film, another Western that Cage shot, “The Old Way,” has taken the pole position to earn the bragging rights of “Nicolas Cage’s first-ever Western.”
theplaylist.net
‘Alien’: Cailee Spaeny Will Star In Director Fede Alvarez’s New Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Thriller￼
The “Predator” franchise recently got a substantial creative shot in the arm with the Hulu original “Prey.” And surely 20th Century Studios is hoping they can do the same for the “Alien” franchise following the underwhelming response to “Alien: Covenant,” which left the series floating in space. While we’re still waiting on some plot details and how a new film, directed by Fede Álvarez, will factor into the greater franchise mythology, it looks like it will indeed be female-centric like the Ellen Ripley movies and Ridley Scott’s prequels.
theplaylist.net
‘I Am Ruth’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Stars Opposite Her Daughter, Mia Threapleton, In An Upcoming Family Drama
One of the most impressive things the best actors in the world can do is develop electrifying chemistry with a co-star in such a short amount of time. These relationships make you believe so much in the story on screen, that a lot of the other aspects of filmmaking can fail and it’s still a quality film. With that logic, you would have to assume that co-starring with someone you have built-in chemistry with makes the work much easier, right? Well, Kate Winslet is going to put that to the test in the new film, “I Am Ruth.”
theplaylist.net
‘Furiosa’: Anya Taylor-Joy Says Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Prequel Is The “Dirtiest And Bloodied I Have Ever Been”
Brace yourselves, movie fans: George Miller‘s “Max Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” just wrapped production in Australia. And while audiences must wait until 2024 for the movie to hit theaters, Anya Taylor-Joy‘s recent interview with IndieWire has all sorts of updates about the production. The biggest news? Taylor-Joy did all her car-related stunts without a driver’s license, and the actress wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty during the movie’s shoot.
theplaylist.net
‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer: Pixar’s 27th Feature Film Hits Theaters On June 16, 2023
Pixar had a rare misfire with year with “Lightyear,” but look for the animation studio to steady its stride with “Elemental,” out in theaters next summer. The 27th Pixar film takes audiences to Element City, where earth, air, fire, and water residents live together. READ MORE:...
theplaylist.net
Luca Guadagnino Says “Of Course” He’d Ask Armie Hammer To Star In ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel
In the world of auteur filmmaking, there is very little conversation about sequels. Rarely do we see sequels for critical darlings that don’t make huge amounts of money at the box office. And yet, for the past five years, give or take, everyone has been asking Luca Guadagnino about a sequel to his award-winning romance, “Call Me By Your Name.” And today, same as it has been over the years, he has the desire to make the film but doesn’t have any firm plans. You know, like a story or something. But when he does, you better believe he’ll call up Armie Hammer, even though the actor is now persona non grata.
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘In The Mood For Love,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
theplaylist.net
Zazlav Talks The James Gunn/Peter Safran-Led Future Of DC: “There’s Not Going To Be 4 Batmans”
It’s only been two weeks since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios. However, it would appear the duo has been very busy over that time, according to the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. In a discussion hosted by RBC (via THR), Warner Bros....
theplaylist.net
‘Missing’ Trailer: Storm Reid Stars In The Anthology Sequel To Aneesh Chaganty’s Computer Screen Thriller ‘Searching’
After Aneesh Chaganty’s computer screen thriller, “Searching,” accrued a healthy 71 on Metacritic and saw box office takings of around $75 million (on a budget of $880,000), the urge to make a follow-up became a question of when not if. And sure enough, in 2019, Chaganty announced his intention to anthologize the series with a standalone sequel before the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly put the entire movie industry on hold. Four years later, “Searching 2” is ready for release under the analogous name “Missing,” and its first trailer has just dropped.
theplaylist.net
‘Enys Men’ Trailer: Mark Jenkin’s Cannes-Acclaimed Witchy Folk Horror Is Coming Soon
Having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the 60th annual New York Film Festival this year, if we’re going to call out a breakout horror for this year, it probably has to be British filmmaker Mark Jenkin’s “Enys Men.” And arguably, between Jekin, Ben Wheatley, and Peter Strickland, it’s safe to say that the creepy subgenre of freaky folk horror—think “The Wicker Man”—is really going through a renaissance period thanks to English filmmakers.
theplaylist.net
‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Team Up To Tell The Triumphant Story Of A Man Escaping Slavery
It’s a bit sad that “the slap” from this year’s Oscars, where Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage, is overshadowing the release of “Emancipation.” No, that isn’t to say Will Smith is innocent of wrongdoing and shouldn’t be criticized. Instead, it just means that “Emancipation” clearly has all the makings of a powerful film, but the real-world controversy seems to be diluting the message just a bit.
Comments / 0