Hillsborough Township, NJ

Blanche Bergen Stires, 95

Blanche (Kiki) Bergen Stires died at her home in Far Hills, surrounded by her loving family, on November 11. She was 95 . Blanche was born and raised on her family farm in Belle Mead. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche Stires. She attended Somerville High School, where she met her husband, Donald Stires. After graduating from Green Mountain College, Blanche and Don were married in 1950. They raised seven children in Somerville and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
Corrine Atkins Mulford, 62

Corrine Atkins Mulford of Skillman became a beautiful angel in Heaven on November 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Randy, her daughter Tyler (Bryan McCue), her daughter Hunter (Bobby Kaslander), her mother Audrey Atkins, and brother Bruce Atkins. Corrine was born on January 4, 1960...
Montgomery Has a New Deputy Mayor and a New Committee Member

Montgomery Township Committee elected Neena Singh as the new deputy mayor and appointed Patricia Taylor Todd, esquire, as a township committee member on Thursday to replace Shelly L. Bell, who resigned from her position last week to take a job with Somerset County. Singh is the first Sikh to serve as a governing official of a municipality in New Jersey.
Democratic Party Projected to Hold Somerset County Seats

The GOP held Somerset County offices for decades. That changed five years ago. This election, Democrats are presumed to be victorious in the races for county commissioner, sheriff, and county clerk. As of Wednesday, November 10, the results are as follows:. Somerset County Commissioner. Amber Murad (Republican) — 50,718.
Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo

Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo of Rocky Hill died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Patricia Tusa, she grew up in Kendall Park and attended school in South Brunswick Township. Kathryn was a long-time employee of FedEx, working as a customer service representative.
Remember to Vote Today / Election Results May Be Delayed

Polls in Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill are open for in-person voting today from 6 am to 8 pm. Find your poll location. The following races are expected to be close: The Montgomery School Board race, and the Rocky Hill mayoral and borough council race. Voter turn out is expected to be high in all races, with much at stake in county, state, and national elections in terms of party control. Depending on voter turnout locally, the Montgomery Township Committee race could also be close.
Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate

Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
Anneliese Germain, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate

Germain is a U.S. Army veteran and served as a volunteer EMT, and on the NJ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. She has one son. I have been a resident of Rocky Hill and have called it my home for 25-plus years. I maintained my home here even when in the Army on active duty for 15 years.
Montgomery's Brigadier General Reports for Duty

More than 100,000 U.S. troops are supporting NATO allies in European countries that surround Ukraine, according to “Face the Nation.” Montgomery Township’s Brigadier General John Walker Lubas is one of them. Lubas hails from Belle Mead, where his family still lives. A baseball field on Route 601...
Police Looking for Witnesses of Fatal Car Accident in Hillsborough

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of Marshall and Amwell roads in Hillsborough in the morning hours today (Thursday, October 20). Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said that Hillsborough police officers were dispatched to the intersection at 6:37 am today for a multiple car accident. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the accident had resulted in one fatality. As a result, members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to investigate along, with members of the Hillsborough Police Department.
Bob Uhrik, 2022 Rocky Hill Mayor Candidate

Incumbent (Mayor since 2019) Senior Environmental Health Specialist, South Brunswick Township Health Department, since 1981. (Almost 42 years.) Rutgers University. Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Biology, 1978. Family/Personal:. Bob has lived in Rocky Hill for 19 years. He is married to Eileen, and they have one daughter. Why are you...
Deputy Mayor Shelly Bell Resigns to Take Job with County

Montgomery Township Deputy Mayor Shelly L. Bell resigned from her seat on Township Committee, effective October 31. Her last meeting will be Wednesday, October 26. Bell has accepted a position with the Somerset County Administrator’s Office, she told The Montgomery News. She starts the first week of November. “It...
