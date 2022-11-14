Read full article on original website
Silvio Bet Sworn in as New Police Director of Montgomery Township
Mayor Devra Keenan and Montgomery Township Committee unanimously appointed Silvio Bet to the rank and positions of captain and director effective November 10. Bet, a longtime veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, will lead the department. "I feel truly blessed, honored, and humbled to be leading such an elite group...
Blanche Bergen Stires, 95
Blanche (Kiki) Bergen Stires died at her home in Far Hills, surrounded by her loving family, on November 11. She was 95 . Blanche was born and raised on her family farm in Belle Mead. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche Stires. She attended Somerville High School, where she met her husband, Donald Stires. After graduating from Green Mountain College, Blanche and Don were married in 1950. They raised seven children in Somerville and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
Corrine Atkins Mulford, 62
Corrine Atkins Mulford of Skillman became a beautiful angel in Heaven on November 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Randy, her daughter Tyler (Bryan McCue), her daughter Hunter (Bobby Kaslander), her mother Audrey Atkins, and brother Bruce Atkins. Corrine was born on January 4, 1960...
Montgomery Has a New Deputy Mayor and a New Committee Member
Montgomery Township Committee elected Neena Singh as the new deputy mayor and appointed Patricia Taylor Todd, esquire, as a township committee member on Thursday to replace Shelly L. Bell, who resigned from her position last week to take a job with Somerset County. Singh is the first Sikh to serve as a governing official of a municipality in New Jersey.
Absentee Ballots Put Montgomery School District's Full-Day Kindergarten Initiative Ahead by 12 Votes
Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill voters appear to have voted in favor of full day kindergarten by 12 votes, according to the most recent vote count as of 5:46 pm today. The new count includes absentee ballots. There are still an undisclosed number of provisional votes to count, so it is still too close to call this race.
Planning Board to Hear Expansion Plan for Princeton Airport Amid Complaints of Excessive Noise
Neighbors Seek Solace from Stress, Anxiety Due to Increased Air Traffic Noise. The Montgomery Planning Board will hear preliminary and final major site plans tonight at town hall at 7 pm for proposed modifications to a prior application granting approval for an expansion to Princeton Airport. Some things have changed...
Democratic Party Projected to Hold Somerset County Seats
The GOP held Somerset County offices for decades. That changed five years ago. This election, Democrats are presumed to be victorious in the races for county commissioner, sheriff, and county clerk. As of Wednesday, November 10, the results are as follows:. Somerset County Commissioner. Amber Murad (Republican) — 50,718.
A Muscle Car Spin Contest on Route 518 at the Canal Wakes Up Rocky Hill Residents
Hot rodders with souped-up engines commandeered the intersection at Route 518 and Canal Road early Sunday morning to put on a reckless show of bravado — spinning out at high rates of speed, and burning rubber into the asphalt. Skid marks on the roadway by the Delaware and Raritan...
Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo
Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo of Rocky Hill died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Patricia Tusa, she grew up in Kendall Park and attended school in South Brunswick Township. Kathryn was a long-time employee of FedEx, working as a customer service representative.
Preliminary Unofficial Results: Monty School Board Newcomers Appear to be Elected, No Full-Day K
Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill voters appear to have denied full day kindergarten, and to have elected three newcomers over the incumbents. Results as of Thursday, November 10, at 4 pm are as follows:. Montgomery-Rocky Hill Board of Education Public Question. Should the district raise an additional $1,620,152 from property...
Remember to Vote Today / Election Results May Be Delayed
Polls in Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill are open for in-person voting today from 6 am to 8 pm. Find your poll location. The following races are expected to be close: The Montgomery School Board race, and the Rocky Hill mayoral and borough council race. Voter turn out is expected to be high in all races, with much at stake in county, state, and national elections in terms of party control. Depending on voter turnout locally, the Montgomery Township Committee race could also be close.
Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
Richard Novak, 2022 Candidate for One-Year-Term on Rocky Hill Borough Council
Vice president for Continuing Studies and Distance Learning, Rutgers University. Novak, a 17-year borough resident, is married to Ann Curry Novak. They have two adult children, Megan and Lucas. Why are you running?. I have a lifelong commitment to public service. Everyone in our community can contribute to making our...
Anneliese Germain, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Germain is a U.S. Army veteran and served as a volunteer EMT, and on the NJ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. She has one son. I have been a resident of Rocky Hill and have called it my home for 25-plus years. I maintained my home here even when in the Army on active duty for 15 years.
Incumbents Devra Keenan and Vince Barragan Projected to Win Monty Twp Committee Seats
Mayor Devra Keenan and Committeeman Vincent P. Barragan are the unofficial winners of the contest for Montgomery Township Committee. As of Wednesday, November 9, at 5 pm, the results are as follows:. Montgomery Township Committee. Ayush Nallapally (Republican) — 3,271. Jarrett Quick (Republican) — 3,241. Devra Keenan (Democratic...
Montgomery's Brigadier General Reports for Duty
More than 100,000 U.S. troops are supporting NATO allies in European countries that surround Ukraine, according to “Face the Nation.” Montgomery Township’s Brigadier General John Walker Lubas is one of them. Lubas hails from Belle Mead, where his family still lives. A baseball field on Route 601...
Police Looking for Witnesses of Fatal Car Accident in Hillsborough
Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of Marshall and Amwell roads in Hillsborough in the morning hours today (Thursday, October 20). Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said that Hillsborough police officers were dispatched to the intersection at 6:37 am today for a multiple car accident. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the accident had resulted in one fatality. As a result, members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to investigate along, with members of the Hillsborough Police Department.
Catherine Plunkett, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
She has lived in Rocky Hill for seven years and is married to David Plunkett. I want to keep improving the Rocky Hill’s water system by continuing the efforts to remediate PFAS contamination and the aging infrastructure. My agenda includes promoting green initiatives and creating family fun earth day events.
Bob Uhrik, 2022 Rocky Hill Mayor Candidate
Incumbent (Mayor since 2019) Senior Environmental Health Specialist, South Brunswick Township Health Department, since 1981. (Almost 42 years.) Rutgers University. Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Biology, 1978. Family/Personal:. Bob has lived in Rocky Hill for 19 years. He is married to Eileen, and they have one daughter. Why are you...
Deputy Mayor Shelly Bell Resigns to Take Job with County
Montgomery Township Deputy Mayor Shelly L. Bell resigned from her seat on Township Committee, effective October 31. Her last meeting will be Wednesday, October 26. Bell has accepted a position with the Somerset County Administrator’s Office, she told The Montgomery News. She starts the first week of November. “It...
