Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Russian anger as UN calls for reparations over invasion of Ukraine
Russia has angrily rejected international calls for it to pay for war damage it has inflicted in Ukraine. It comes after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions, including paying reparations. General Assembly resolutions carry symbolic weight, but do not have...
BBC
Ukraine war: Lemekhani Nyirenda's Zambian family demands answers from Russia
The death of a 23-year-old Zambian student who had been recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine has left the family devastated, his older sister has told the BBC. It's not just that he has died but also the unanswered questions over the young man's brutal death in a foreign land.
BBC
Ukraine war: Bodies found amid reports of Russian atrocities in Kherson
Ukraine says it has found the bodies of 63 civilians bearing signs of torture near the recently liberated city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion. But the BBC has spoken to two people who said they were held for more than a month in what are being described as "torture chambers".
BBC
Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
BBC
Ukraine war: The men who bring back the dead
This article contains details some readers may find distressing. Artur describes his job as bringing the dead back from oblivion. He and Denys, two young Ukrainian men, have the grim task of retrieving the bodies of civilians and soldiers killed in this brutal war. That includes dead Russians as well as their own.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch. “We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.” North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
Beijing says testy Xi-Trudeau exchange sparked by leak to media
BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A tense exchange between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at this week's G20 summit was triggered by the leaking of details of a conversation between the two, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.
BBC
Haiti: Canadian accused of plot to topple Jovenel Moise government
A man from the Canadian province of Quebec has been charged with terrorism for an alleged plot to topple the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Gerald Nicolas, 51, was charged by the RCMP, Canada's federal police force, on Thursday. President Moise was killed in July 2021 by gunmen who stormed...
BBC
What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?
US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI
The FBI is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. A September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed the presence of these stations around the world, including in New York. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, told senior politicians...
BBC
Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire
At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
BBC
Iran protests: Two boys shot dead by security forces, family sources say
Two boys were shot dead by security forces during anti-government protests in south-western Iran on Wednesday, sources close to their families say. State media reported that seven people were killed by gunmen on motorbikes in a "terrorist attack" in Izeh. But the sources told BBC Persian that security personnel fired...
Comments / 0