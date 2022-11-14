Union Pacific Railroad has an emergency closure planned for this Friday 11/18 between 9 am and 2 pm for the crossing located on Lilly Rd. One of the crossing pads at this location has been damaged, exposing rebar and creating a large pothole. The closure of Lilly Road will give Union Pacific crews the opportunity to make the necessary repairs. A traffic detour will be in place for the duration of the closure.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO