Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six life sentences with additional seven hundred sixty two yearsThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
tmj4.com
Meet the Waters Senior Living of Pewaukee
The Waters Senior Living is an owner, operator and developer of senior living communities in three states: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The Waters of Pewaukee, open April of 2023 and is the 13th community offering the full continuum of senior living options and services, ranging from independent living to assisted living to memory care.
tmj4.com
Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A Christmas Carol
Make memories that last a lifetime this holiday season with A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production runs from November 29 - December 24. Ryan Jay sits down with local favorite Matt Daniels as Scrooge to talk about the upcoming production. Matt Daniels is an actor, director, musician and teaching artist based in Milwaukee.
tmj4.com
More Storage and Cabinet Space!
Need more storage? ShelfGenie transforms everyday frustrations into joy by giving you up to 50% more storage and better accessibility to the items in your cabinets. They also have custom glide-out shelves for new and existing cabinets. Elisabeth Earnest is discussing the solutions that were installed in customer Joyce Sinkula's home and how ShelfGenie made her life easier.
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
tmj4.com
Tinker the Miniature Horse!
Tinker is a miniature horse who serves as a Salvation Army bell ringer and helps this charitable cause all through the holiday season. He's a 23-year-old miniature horse who has been serving the Salvation Army for 12 years. Tinker is remarkable because of how tolerant he is with kids, adults, dogs and other animals. Carol Takacs joins us along with Tinker and two adorable dogs.
1470 WMBD
‘Hurts to breathe’: Angry families confront Wisconsin parade attacker
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year confronted the driver with anger and tears on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
CBS 58
New look for Bay View's Outpost Natural Foods satisfies customers' hunger for a different kind of shopping experience
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Big changes have been completed inside and out for the Outpost Natural Food's Bay View location. The store just completed a $2.5 million renovation project, including a remodeled café and produce area. In addition, this particular location was one of three co-ops selected nationally for a large-scale outdoor mural.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI
The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
CBS 58
Barrett provides update on position as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been almost a year since Tom Barrett gave up his position as mayor of Milwaukee and became the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. On Monday, we heard from the former mayor, who gave us a little update on his new job. "Well, I can tell you...
menomonee-falls.org
Lilly Road Closure at Union Pacific Railroad Crossing
Union Pacific Railroad has an emergency closure planned for this Friday 11/18 between 9 am and 2 pm for the crossing located on Lilly Rd. One of the crossing pads at this location has been damaged, exposing rebar and creating a large pothole. The closure of Lilly Road will give Union Pacific crews the opportunity to make the necessary repairs. A traffic detour will be in place for the duration of the closure.
