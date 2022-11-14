Read full article on original website
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
azbigmedia.com
1.6M SF Eastmark Center of Industry breaks ground in Mesa
IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners joined JLL and the City of Mesa to break ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 113-acre industrial park located in the heart of the Gateway Airport submarket in Mesa, Arizona. At completion, the park will total 10 buildings and more than 1.6 million square feet of mid-bay and cross-dock Class A industrial buildings.
Phoenix will install signs to memorialize downtown ambassador killed last year
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix will soon erect signs to memorialize the downtown ambassador who was fatally hit by a car last summer while riding his bike home. The city council unanimously voted Wednesday to put up signs that pay tribute...
allaboutarizonanews.com
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
azmarijuana.com
New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Arizona Today, Nov 16
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ at 13631 N 59th Ave. The dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. “We are excited to open...
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Original ChopShop Could be Coming to New Mixed-Use Gilbert Development
During a Gilbert city planning meeting earlier this month, the Scottsdale-based healthy eatery was named as a potential tenant for The Gilmore.
asu.edu
The future of water in Arizona
ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix housing inventory jumps 136.6%
While the real estate market enters a new phase from the highs seen earlier this year, Phoenix REALTORS reports that sellers continue to reap 100.4% of their asking price year-to-date in 2022, while median sales prices continue to be up 5.9% from last year, and housing inventory jumped 136.6%, according to newly released October 2022 data.
azbigmedia.com
3 new businesses coming to Downtown Mesa
Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, has announced that it has leased three more of its properties in Downtown Mesa as part of the Company’s ongoing redevelopment efforts in the city. ZenniHome will be installing 90 ZenniHome units at 29 West Main Street. This...
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
fox10phoenix.com
Starbucks employees in Mesa join thousands in nationwide strike
The strike happened on a day known as 'Red Cup Day,' which is one of the busiest days of the year for the nationwide coffee chain. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
AZFamily
Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Santa is pretty good at stuffing stockings. But if he needs a little help, Toy Insider's James Zahn has some ideas. FTC considers new...
Video Shows Rare Sighting Of Javelina In Phoenix
"A lot of javelina that have become urbanized are because people are helping them out, feeding them, and attracting them with food."
