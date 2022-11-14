Read full article on original website
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
Kait 8
Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
13 things and more to do in the Mid-South for the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve compiled a list of things you and your family can do to get into the holiday spirit and spread a little cheer in the Mid-South. A popular seasonal Gifts of Green shop reopens in the Botanic Garden’s Visitors Center through the end of the year. A variety of tropical and unusual plants, stylish pots, and other botanical novelties make a gift for the holiday hostess or your own home decor.
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
Owner of The Arcade Restaurant, Harry Zepatos, passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-time owner of Memphis’ oldest cafe has died. The family confirmed on the restaurant’s Facebook page that Harry Zepatos, owner of The Arcade Restaurant died Wednesday morning. Zepatos was a third-generation owner of the restaurant located on Main Street in Memphis. It opened in 1919. His family says a visitation will […]
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
Third-party arbiter a possible solution for damages to Tom Lee Park during Memphis in May
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of Memphis in May returning to Tom Lee Park is still undecided, as there’s no formal agreement between event organizers and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. Memphis city council members discussed the future of the festival on Tuesday, delaying a vote on a...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
choose901.com
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights In Memphis
Is that the North Pole? No, it’s Memphis all decked out in its most festive fit! When the holiday lights get hung, the real fun begins. With over 3.5 million lights illuminating the night sky (yes, million!), this is the largest annual drive-through holiday light show in the Mid-South. There are even special Walk + Bike the Lights Nights too!
actionnews5.com
Cost goes up for redevelopment of Memphis’ tallest building, but developers say they’re committed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The long-awaited report from the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) on the status of the 100 North Main redevelopment project had some ups and some downs, but leaders say it’s the closest the historic high rise has been to revitalization. The building has sat vacant since...
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Memphis (East Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in East Memphis on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident occurred at the Southern Avenue and Goodlet St intersection at around 5:46 a.m.
Stretch of Collierville-Arlington closed for bridge inspections, officials say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A stretch of Collierville-Arlington Road will be closed to traffic beginning Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Collierville-Arlington between Macedonia Road and McCormick Road will be shut down in both north and south directions for bridge inspections, officials said. Osborntown Road can be used as an alternate...
New boutique opening in Frayser; developers confident it will jumpstart other new businesses, jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, many of the headlines in Frayser centered around crime, blight and overall neglect. But there's also plenty of pride and resiliency in the North Memphis community. That's showing through city-driven projects and new businesses, including one opening Friday, with high hopes of others not...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
lakelandcurrents.com
Memphis-Arlington Park Revisions Expected
The history and difficulties of the piece of land where the Memphis-Arlington park is located has been as nuanced as the New Canada Road project. Both have taken years of design and research to make it a reality but there’s still much more work to be done. Part of...
actionnews5.com
More lawsuits filed against Kroger following Collierville shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more lawsuits have been filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SNOWFOX/JFE Franchising for gross negligence that enabled the mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in September of last year. The first was filed by Mariko Jenkins in September. Two more suits...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
