Kait 8

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

13 things and more to do in the Mid-South for the holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve compiled a list of things you and your family can do to get into the holiday spirit and spread a little cheer in the Mid-South. A popular seasonal Gifts of Green shop reopens in the Botanic Garden’s Visitors Center through the end of the year. A variety of tropical and unusual plants, stylish pots, and other botanical novelties make a gift for the holiday hostess or your own home decor.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Owner of The Arcade Restaurant, Harry Zepatos, passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-time owner of Memphis’ oldest cafe has died. The family confirmed on the restaurant’s Facebook page that Harry Zepatos, owner of The Arcade Restaurant died Wednesday morning. Zepatos was a third-generation owner of the restaurant located on Main Street in Memphis. It opened in 1919. His family says a visitation will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights In Memphis

Is that the North Pole? No, it’s Memphis all decked out in its most festive fit! When the holiday lights get hung, the real fun begins. With over 3.5 million lights illuminating the night sky (yes, million!), this is the largest annual drive-through holiday light show in the Mid-South. There are even special Walk + Bike the Lights Nights too!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
lakelandcurrents.com

Memphis-Arlington Park Revisions Expected

The history and difficulties of the piece of land where the Memphis-Arlington park is located has been as nuanced as the New Canada Road project. Both have taken years of design and research to make it a reality but there’s still much more work to be done. Part of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More lawsuits filed against Kroger following Collierville shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more lawsuits have been filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SNOWFOX/JFE Franchising for gross negligence that enabled the mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in September of last year. The first was filed by Mariko Jenkins in September. Two more suits...
COLLIERVILLE, TN

