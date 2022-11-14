Read full article on original website
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
NBC Bay Area
Dolls in Nooses Found at South Bay Schools
A small-doll with dark-complexion in a noose was found hanging from a tree on the Redwood Middle School campus in Saratoga, officials said. The first report was made after a staff member discovered a small doll with a dark complexion in a noose hanging from a tree in the Redwood Middle School quad area on Tuesday. School officials believe it happened over the weekend but wasn't noticed until Tuesday.
andnowuknow.com
Smart & Final to Open Smart & Final Extra! Store in San Jose, California; Carlos Santa Cruz Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - Smaller, faster, stronger. Smart & Final is hitting the ground running on a new store location in San Jose, California, for its Smart & Final Extra! format, built for household and business customers in California’s Santa Clara County. “I’ve worked for Smart & Final since...
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Kaiser Permanente distributing free flu vaccines in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu looming, health officials are encouraging people to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot. Wednesday in San Jose, a big step forward was taken toward reaching underserved communities. Those picking up groceries at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East […]
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer
Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
lookout.co
Alderwood group Santa Cruz Sky aims to revitalize downtown Santa Cruz
Alderwood group Santa Cruz Sky aims to revitalize downtown Santa Cruz
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Amazon to lay off 263 employees in its Bay Area offices
The affected positions are in largely technical positions.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oakland, CA
As the largest city in the East Bay Region, Oakland in Alameda County is a powerhouse for tourist attractions. It’s home to many unique destinations, including natural landscapes, historic sites, and lively districts. Before all that, Oakland had been an important settlement with its convenient location nearby Lake Merritt.
Joby Aviation purchases huge former Plantronics headquarters building in Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi vehicle company has entered an agreement to purchase the headquarters building of telecommunications company Poly, previously known as Plantronics.
Santa Clara Supes honor success of CalWORKs assistance recipients
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County honored five clients of a state assistance program and celebrated the success of those families in an awards ceremony at the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a state program administered by counties that helps families with children and […]
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County Para Educators: Staffing shortages leave us vulnerable to attacks from students
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Para educators for Santa Clara County rallied Tuesday saying staffing shortages are leaving them vulnerable to violent attacks from the special education students they work with. They’re also at a standstill with the county over wages. The rally was held here in front Hester Elementary...
