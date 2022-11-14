ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Dolls in Nooses Found at South Bay Schools

A small-doll with dark-complexion in a noose was found hanging from a tree on the Redwood Middle School campus in Saratoga, officials said. The first report was made after a staff member discovered a small doll with a dark complexion in a noose hanging from a tree in the Redwood Middle School quad area on Tuesday. School officials believe it happened over the weekend but wasn't noticed until Tuesday.
SARATOGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning.  "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net.  It worked....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Kaiser Permanente distributing free flu vaccines in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu looming, health officials are encouraging people to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot. Wednesday in San Jose, a big step forward was taken toward reaching underserved communities.   Those picking up groceries at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oakland, CA

As the largest city in the East Bay Region, Oakland in Alameda County is a powerhouse for tourist attractions. It’s home to many unique destinations, including natural landscapes, historic sites, and lively districts. Before all that, Oakland had been an important settlement with its convenient location nearby Lake Merritt.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara Supes honor success of CalWORKs assistance recipients

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County honored five clients of a state assistance program and celebrated the success of those families in an awards ceremony at the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a state program administered by counties that helps families with children and […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

