Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Stockton, CA
Stockton, a city nestled beside the San Joaquin River, is the county seat of San Joaquin County. To recognize Commodore Robert F. Stockton, who had successfully seized California for the USA in 1846, the city's name was changed to Stockton in 1850, making it the first city in the United States not named after Spanish or American Indian words.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
actiontourguide.com
What is the Prettiest Part of Highway 1?
Any part of a Pacific Coast Highway road trip will offer beautiful views, but we think the most spectacular section is Big Sur, between Monterey and San Luis Obispo. Big Sur is one of the few undeveloped stretches of coastal land in California and offers gorgeous views from the top of a winding seaside cliff for about 90 miles of road. This particular section of the PCH is sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia mountains, giving drivers the opportunity for some cliffside driving that rivals the famous cliff highways of the Italian coast. We highly recommend taking your time here if you can.
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
berkeleyside.org
East Bay restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is, arguably, one of the best holidays of the year. The affable autumnal vibe in the air, the stuffing, that parade in New York City with the gargantuan cartoon balloons, the stuffing, family feuds at the dinner table, pigskin on the telly, the stuffing. To make this Thanksgiving a no-cook/no-clean affair, close down your kitchen and make a reservation at one of these East Bay spots — from white-tablecloth scenarios to a community feast for the underserved, there’s a dining option for everyone next Thursday.
andnowuknow.com
Smart & Final to Open Smart & Final Extra! Store in San Jose, California; Carlos Santa Cruz Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - Smaller, faster, stronger. Smart & Final is hitting the ground running on a new store location in San Jose, California, for its Smart & Final Extra! format, built for household and business customers in California’s Santa Clara County. “I’ve worked for Smart & Final since...
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oakland, CA
As the largest city in the East Bay Region, Oakland in Alameda County is a powerhouse for tourist attractions. It’s home to many unique destinations, including natural landscapes, historic sites, and lively districts. Before all that, Oakland had been an important settlement with its convenient location nearby Lake Merritt.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Marin This December: Cavallo Point’s New Restaurants and More
Plus, Perry’s Deli puts down new roots in San Rafael, Marche aux Fleurs reopens with new owners and a new name. After a multi-year refresh of its dining concepts, Cavallo Point reopened three culinary concepts in October at the historic Sausalito hotel. Sula, the resort’s signature dining room, is helmed by Executive Chef Michael Garcia, where he blends Mediterranean flavors with Californian flair. The opening menu includes a not-to-be-missed Fuyu persimmon salad, beets with shiitake mushroom blini, porcini-crusted Wagyu filet, and gluten-free black sesame chocolate decadence cake developed with chef Monique Feybesse. The adjacent Sula Lounge boasts one of the resort’s eight fireplaces and plentiful couches from which to enjoy a glass of bubbles with Tsar Nicoulai caviar service, or small plates of grilled uni butter oysters and lobster profiteroles. Across the foyer, Farley continues its all-day meal service where sipping an Early Girl Old Fashioned in front of the fireplace before dinner on a fog-whipped day or savoring a breakfast of vanilla bean doughnuts or short rib hash with a cup of nitro cold brew and that incomparable Golden Gate Bridge view is oh-so-very Marin.
Think you can afford to buy a house in SF? Think again
Thinking of buying a home in San Francisco? According to a new report from Redfin, you'd better be raking in quite a bit of cash first.
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
Paradise Post
Burglars steal 300-pound safe from Saratoga home
A group of burglars stole a 300-pound safe from a Saratoga home while the homeowners were out of town, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to the home on Quito Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 8 after the burglar alarm went off. Officers noticed several rooms were searched and several items were taken from the residence.
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 1