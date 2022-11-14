Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Everton hierarchy getting edgy over Lampard and could replace him with Premier League fan favourite
Frank Lampard is under pressure at Everton following a poor run of results and it is believed that the club have been internally discussing a change of manager. The Toffees are currently sat in 17th position, one point off the relegation zone, and have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
BBC
Rugby League: Victor Radley and James Bentley investigated after alleged incident in Manchester
The Rugby Football League is investigating an alleged incident involving England's Victor Radley and Ireland's James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday. Sydney Roosters' Radley was allegedly involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos' Bentley at a hotel. The England team were staying in the hotel following their shock Rugby League...
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he was close to joining rivals City
Cristiano Ronaldo says he was close to joining Manchester City before following his "heart" by re-joining Manchester United. The Portugal forward made headlines earlier this week after telling Talk TV he felt "betrayed" by the club. The first part of the full interview was released on Wednesday in which he...
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
Gary Neville trolls Cristiano Ronaldo again as full Piers Morgan interview airs
Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him. Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season. Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel. "That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus
Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances
Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager. Having played at River Plate at the beginning of his career for six years and winning many titles, Demichelis has decided on a new challenge, moving away from his coaching position at Bayern Munich II.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Interested In Tottenham Striker Harry Kane
Manchester United are set to turn their attention to the striker market in the next two windows as they look to replace the likely outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo. United are currently exploring the next option for Ronaldo following his ‘disappointing’ interview. Ronaldo has released an interview with Piers Morgan...
Stephen Kenny warns Ireland to be wary of Norway despite Erling Haaland absence
Stephen Kenny has warned Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland.The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.Asked if his game-plan had changed as a result of Haaland’s misfortune, he said: “I don’t think it changes that much.“Norway have a lot of players playing at a good level, they are all good players. The highest profile is...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!
It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?. More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
BBC
Forest Green Rovers & Wycombe Wanderers: League One clubs charged by FA over melee
Forest Green Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers have been charged by the Football Association following a melee during their League One meeting. The incident happened in the 57th minute of the match last Saturday, won 2-0 by Wanderers. Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson has also been charged with violent conduct for an...
SkySports
Jude Bellingham top-valued player at World Cup | England top squad value
The England World Cup squad is valued at a tournament-topping £1.31bn and Jude Bellingham is the top-valued player, according to a study by the CIES Football Observatory. England's estimated combined price tags weigh in ahead of favourites Brazil (£1.27bn), France (£1.17bn) and Spain (£1.05bn). Fellow European...
Yardbarker
Tottenham express interest in signing 27-yr-old wanted by four other PL clubs
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. According to a report from 90 Min, the Londoners have expressed an interest in signing the Slovakian international and they will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs. Skriniar is nearing the end of his...
Comments / 0