Stephen Kenny has warned Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland.The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.Asked if his game-plan had changed as a result of Haaland’s misfortune, he said: “I don’t think it changes that much.“Norway have a lot of players playing at a good level, they are all good players. The highest profile is...

16 HOURS AGO