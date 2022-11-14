ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC

Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
Indy100

Gary Neville trolls Cristiano Ronaldo again as full Piers Morgan interview airs

Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him. Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season. Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel. "That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus

Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Interested In Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

Manchester United are set to turn their attention to the striker market in the next two windows as they look to replace the likely outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo. United are currently exploring the next option for Ronaldo following his ‘disappointing’ interview. Ronaldo has released an interview with Piers Morgan...
The Independent

Stephen Kenny warns Ireland to be wary of Norway despite Erling Haaland absence

Stephen Kenny has warned Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland.The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.Asked if his game-plan had changed as a result of Haaland’s misfortune, he said: “I don’t think it changes that much.“Norway have a lot of players playing at a good level, they are all good players. The highest profile is...
BBC

UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams

Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!

It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?. More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?
BBC

Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header

Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
BBC

Forest Green Rovers & Wycombe Wanderers: League One clubs charged by FA over melee

Forest Green Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers have been charged by the Football Association following a melee during their League One meeting. The incident happened in the 57th minute of the match last Saturday, won 2-0 by Wanderers. Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson has also been charged with violent conduct for an...
SkySports

Jude Bellingham top-valued player at World Cup | England top squad value

The England World Cup squad is valued at a tournament-topping £1.31bn and Jude Bellingham is the top-valued player, according to a study by the CIES Football Observatory. England's estimated combined price tags weigh in ahead of favourites Brazil (£1.27bn), France (£1.17bn) and Spain (£1.05bn). Fellow European...
Yardbarker

Tottenham express interest in signing 27-yr-old wanted by four other PL clubs

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. According to a report from 90 Min, the Londoners have expressed an interest in signing the Slovakian international and they will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs. Skriniar is nearing the end of his...

