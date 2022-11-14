ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

If You’re Celebrating Blackout Wednesday in Tyler, TX Get a Sober Ride

If you’re over 21 years old you’ve probably heard of Blackout Wednesday, it’s the day before Thanksgiving when everyone is home for the holiday and wants to go out to the bar. When you’re back home you’re most likely seeing friends, you haven’t seen in a while and next thing you know the night at the bar lasts too long and you end up blacking out. Before you get in that situation plan a sober ride home now.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sam’s Club has made the decision to lower it’s hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38, nearly 10% lower. CEO and President of Walmart, Inc. Douglas McMillon said on Wednesday the decision is meant to help “families stretch their dollars as we head into the holidays.” In addition to lowering the […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grace Community School filling thousands of shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to spread joy this Christmas season, Grace Community School is coming together for the ‘Operation Christmas Child’ project. The project is put on by Samaritan’s Purse to share God’s love in a tangible way. Gifts are packed in a shoebox and will soon be delivered to children in need across the world.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?

What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

J-Star Ministries recently recognized by Sloan Law Firm

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – J-Star Ministries is a non-profit organization out of Longview and stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the services they provide and the honor recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm. J-Star Ministries stands for Johnson’s Success Through Attitude and Respect....
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days

We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy