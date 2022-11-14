Read full article on original website
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
northforker.com
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
Report reveals Long Island Sound water quality is poor along the North Shore
Save the Sound has been monitoring water quality in the Long Island Sound for 14 years.
Stony Brook University study proposes solutions to South Shore flooding issues
The Long Island Regional Planning Council discussed innovative ways to protect the vulnerable South Shore from flooding -- but it's not clear if any of the pricey projects will be approved.
Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom
A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School. The school district and the local police are working to find the person responsible for this.
27east.com
Hampton Bays, the Pickleball Capital of Long Island?
Will the pickleball destination of the Hamptons be Hampton Bays? The answer: Sure, why not? This past year, Hampton Bays High School embraced with open arms the re-figuring of eight... more.
State Public Service Commission approves wind turbine deal off Montauk Point
Environmentalists say the move is a huge step forward in efforts to lessen our dependence on gas and oil.
Long Island woman celebrates 103rd birthday at Commack nursing and rehabilitation center
Some tips she says have helped her live a long and healthy life are "working hard, dancing and having a positive attitude."
Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash
Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
Man banned from LIRR for two years, first ban in MTA history: officials
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history came Thursday after a man pleaded guilty to sex abuse in Suffolk County, MTA union officials said. Michael Harewood entered a guilty plea and accepted a two-year ban from using the Long Island Rail Road as part of the terms of his […]
Farmworkers protest outside Pindar wine shop
It would have seemed like any other day in Port Jeff village if not for the group of union farmworkers picketing on Main Street. Half-a-dozen members of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW assembled outside the storefront of Pindar wine shop on Thursday, Nov. 10, in a call of action against the shop’s parent company, Pindar Vineyards of Peconic. The protesters carried picket signs and remained for two hours.
'It Felt Like Little Havana In Miami': Lively Eatery Operates Patchogue Location
A popular Cuban restaurant with two Long Island locations has seen praise for its live entertainment and fun atmosphere. The owners of "The Cuban" operate locations in Patchogue, Garden City, along with a restaurant in Queens. According to the business's website, the eateries specialize in authentic Cuban cuisine "that combines...
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
longisland.com
Blakeman Announces “End Hunger Thanksgiving Celebration” Featuring Long Island’s Own, Singer-Songwriter Madison Beer
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is proud to join Long Island Cares, Island Harvest, and Long Island’s own singer-songwriter Madison Beer, to host Nassau County’s “End Hunger Thanksgiving Celebration” on November 23rd at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Doors will open at 3:30, the program will begin at 5pm. The event will be free with the donation of at least one non perishable food item. Residents should visit NassauCountyNY.gov for more information and to register.
