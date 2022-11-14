ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SCOTUS won't block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for GOP official’s phone records; Trump's own suit is pending

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 2 days ago
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
UTAH STATE
WJBF

DOJ, House Dems urge Supreme Court to deny Trump bid to shield tax returns

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny a bid by former President Trump to block his tax returns from being handed over to a House panel. The court filings had been requested by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency matters arising in the District of […]
UPI News

Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Thursday left standing a three-judge panel ruling stating the House had the authority to ask for the records despite Trump's standing as a former president.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat

SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Patty Murray in line to be first female Senate president pro tempore

The Seattle Times is reporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will nominate the Senate President Pro Tempore position to Washington Senator Patty Murray, which would make her the first woman to ever hold that title. “I am honored to have earned the confidence of Leader Schumer and my colleagues to...
WASHINGTON STATE

