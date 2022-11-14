SCOTUS won't block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for GOP official’s phone records; Trump's own suit is pending

Read full article on original website
Related
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump from seeking public office because he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Secret Service Inspector Who Protected Mike Pence and Other U.S. Government Witnesses Cap off Another Week in Oath Keepers Trial
A Secret Service inspector who whisked former Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate floor narrated the scramble to safeguard her protectee as one of the final witnesses in another week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial. “The concern obviously was that we would get trapped inside the Senate...
Mother of fallen Capitol officer Sicknick: He died ‘because of people like Kari Lake’
The mother of the officer who died amid the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says in a new ad that her son died “because of people like Kari Lake,” the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. The ad from the Republican Accountability Project, a political...
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in Tuesday’s election to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans, a boost to GOP designs on grabbing control of the House. Van Orden’s victory also lands him a spot in the...
Supreme Court rejects bid by Kelli Ward, Arizona GOP chair, to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, to block a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol for her phone records. The rejection by the high court of...
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
CNBC
IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Congress from getting Trump's tax records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot says Trump must begin producing records this week
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 announced Friday night that they are now in contact with former President Trump and his legal team after the committee issued a subpoena for him to testify in its last hearing. The committee announced Trump and his team contacted the committee regarding the...
DOJ, House Dems urge Supreme Court to deny Trump bid to shield tax returns
The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny a bid by former President Trump to block his tax returns from being handed over to a House panel. The court filings had been requested by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency matters arising in the District of […]
Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Thursday left standing a three-judge panel ruling stating the House had the authority to ask for the records despite Trump's standing as a former president.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat
SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
Iowa Senate candidate said neighbor who assaulted Rand Paul was 'in the right'
Just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, it was discovered that an Iowa Senate candidate previously supported the violent assault of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), which resulted in several injuries.
Trump fights Twitter ban at U.S. appeals court
(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked a U.S. appeals court to revive his lawsuit against Twitter Inc challenging his permanent suspension from the platform after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker, effective...
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. According to Politico, the 41-page lawsuit was filed Friday evening in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Zinke, former Trump administration official, wins Montana House race
Republican Ryan Zinke, who served as the Interior Secretary during the Trump administration, is projected to win a seat in Congress. The Associated Press called the race at 10:31 a.m. ET. Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel, an attorney, in the contest for Montana’s 1st Congressional District. The representative-elect oversaw...
MyNorthwest.com
Patty Murray in line to be first female Senate president pro tempore
The Seattle Times is reporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will nominate the Senate President Pro Tempore position to Washington Senator Patty Murray, which would make her the first woman to ever hold that title. “I am honored to have earned the confidence of Leader Schumer and my colleagues to...
Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez beats Kent for big House win in Washington state
SEATTLE — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has been elected to the U.S. House, capturing a district in southwestern Washington state that has long eluded her party. She defeated Republican Joe Kent, who ran with former President Trump’s backing, to prevail in the 3rd District. The incumbent, longtime GOP...
Comments / 0