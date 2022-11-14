Nov. 15, 2022 — Science performed with the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s (PSC’s) advanced research computers has been recognized with two HPCwire Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2022 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC22), in Dallas, Texas. In one of these projects, Carnegie Mellon University scientists used artificial intelligence to explore improved contrast agents for medical MRI imaging, as well as robotic synthesis of the predicted agents in a facility at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In the other, investigators at Purdue University used PSC and other systems to build and run massive simulations using sound waves to control heat and stress in fluid flow.

