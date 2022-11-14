Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
TYAN Introduces HPC, Cloud and Storage Server Platforms Featuring 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors at SC22
DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 — TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, brings the latest HPC, cloud and storage platforms powered by AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors for the next generation server architecture and energy efficiency at SC22, Booth #2000 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas on November 14-17.
Argonne Researchers Share Leading-Edge Work in Computing and AI at SC22
Nov. 16, 2022 — Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are spotlighting the lab’s research and expertise in high performance computing and artificial intelligence at SC22, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis taking place Nov. 13–18 in Dallas.
SCinet Spirit of Innovation Award Recognizes 17 Contributors’ Role in Supporting Activities for SC22
DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 — The SC22 Conference is underway in Dallas, bringing together members of the international high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis community to share the latest research, technologies, and demonstrations. Exhibitors and visitors at the SC Conference this year will enjoy access to 5.01 terabits...
XSEDE Receives Honors in 2022 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards
Nov. 17, 2022 — The Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment (XSEDE) has been recognized in the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2022 International Conference for High-Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC22), in Dallas. The list of winners was revealed at the SC22 HPCwire booth, as well as here on the HPCwire website.
IntelliProp to Showcase CXL Fabric Management Switch at SC22
LONGMONT, Colo. & DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 — IntelliProp, a leading innovator of composable data center transformation technology, today announced that it will showcase its Omega Memory Switch Fabric which incorporates the Compute Express Link (CXL) Standard, along with IntelliProp’s innovative Fabric Management Software and Network Attached Memory (NAM) system. It will also provide demonstrations of fully disaggregated, dynamically composable memory for CXL 1.1 and later CPUs at SC22, November 15-18. The demonstration will feature support for advanced fabric features such as multi-level switching, multi-path routing and memory hot-plug support.
PSC Receives International Honors for AI-Driven Science
Nov. 15, 2022 — Science performed with the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s (PSC’s) advanced research computers has been recognized with two HPCwire Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2022 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC22), in Dallas, Texas. In one of these projects, Carnegie Mellon University scientists used artificial intelligence to explore improved contrast agents for medical MRI imaging, as well as robotic synthesis of the predicted agents in a facility at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In the other, investigators at Purdue University used PSC and other systems to build and run massive simulations using sound waves to control heat and stress in fluid flow.
