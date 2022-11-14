Read full article on original website
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
UPDATED: Premier Communications Says Outage Was Caused By Equipment Upgrade
Sioux Center, Iowa — Many northwest Iowans woke up to no internet and no landline telephone service this (Tuesday) morning. Premier Communications spokesperson Scott TeStroete says it was time for scheduled maintenance, but things didn’t go as planned. He says some of their people were up all night...
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
Carroll Boisen, 90, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 90-year-old Carroll Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake on Friday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
Iowa county attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk at courthouse
(ABC 6 News) – The attorney for Dickinson County in northwest Iowa has been charged for allegedly showing up at the county courthouse drunk. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested on November 10, after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated inside the courthouse.
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
