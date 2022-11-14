ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

By Shamika Sanders
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B8H2_0jAYTCir00

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards .

1. Xscape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8Kj5_0jAYTCir00
Source:Getty

Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott –made sure to stand out on the red carpet as honorees of the night. LaTocha wore a gown by MNM Couture. Tamika “Tiny” Scott wore Matopeda. Tamika Scott wore Yousef Aljasmi. Kandi Burruss wore Labour Joisie.

2. Candiace Dillard-Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVLID_0jAYTCir00
Source:Getty

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett put her best foot forward in a genie ponytail, Aquazzura knee-high boots, and Karen Sabang dress with thigh high split.

3. Reginae Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JECUj_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

Reginae Carter kept it fun and flirty in a purple look by Area.

4. Co Co Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCJEV_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

Coco Jones served old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a black two-piece number by Anna Kiki.

5. Queen Naija

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vr5Nt_0jAYTCir00
Source:Getty

Queen Naija dazzled in a sexy cutout gown and Judith Leiber clutch.

6. Ari Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUgps_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

Ari Lennox applied that pressure in a gold Laquan Smith gown.

7. LeToya Luckett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6MA6_0jAYTCir00
Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served in this Jovani Fashions dress.

8. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25I0SV_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Cameron Fuller attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,award,nevada,las vegas,green color,three quarter length,tuxedo,awards ceremony,shirt,soul train music awards,double breasted,black shirt,orleans arena,black color,necktie,tuxedo suit,2022,cameron fuller

9. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQhyO_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Tank attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,nevada,las vegas,multi colored,shoe,awards ceremony,shirt,pants,soul train music awards,dress shoe,collar,black shoe,double breasted,white shirt,orleans arena,white pants,white color,black color,multi colored coat,coat – garment,side-stripe pants,2022

10. The “2022 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKjgI_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Paige Hurd attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,smiling,nevada,las vegas,black entertainment television,soul train music awards,orleans arena,paige hurd,2022

11. The “2022 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4CGh_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Inayah attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,red,music,nevada,las vegas,black entertainment television,suit,flare pants,bell sleeve,necklace,soul train music awards,bib necklace,statement necklace,chunky jewelry,pant suit,red suit,oversized necklace,orleans arena,2022,oversized object

12. The “2022 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skdIy_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Jemel McWilliams attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,beige,casual clothing,nevada,las vegas,black entertainment television,multi colored,shoe,jeans,leather jacket,leather,boot,top – garment,jacket,soul train music awards,torn,snakeskin,weathered,ripped jeans,multi colored jacket,orleans arena,black jeans,beige boot,black color,2022

13. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtWrV_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Queen Naija attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,formalwear,one person,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,looking at camera,music,smiling,purse,dress,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,ruched,awards ceremony,clutch bag,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,evening glove,gold colored,soul train music awards,draped,pink dress,sleeveless dress,glove,gold purse,orleans arena,evening bag,pink glove,sleeveless,queen naija,2022

14. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBq4x_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Luenell attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,smiling,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,orleans arena,luenell,2022

15. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoFYf_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Host Deon Cole (C) poses with guests during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,three people,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,guest,soul train music awards,orleans arena,deon cole,2022

16. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ksoqd_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Jermaine Dupri attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,sunglasses,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,jermaine dupri,orleans arena,2022

17. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIjOQ_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, and Jermaine Dupri attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,three people,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,jermaine dupri,orleans arena,ari lennox,lucky daye,2022

18. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pU2Wv_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: BET Networks Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Executive Vice President Connie Orlando attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,vice president,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,orleans arena,connie orlando,2022,executive vice-president

19. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuMcV_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Morris Day (L and Lorena Day attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,two people,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,morris day,orleans arena,2022

20. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqY0a_0jAYTCir00 Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Chanté Moore attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,chante moore,orleans arena,2022

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Elle King Pops in Plunging Midi Dress & Bow Platform Sandals at CMA Awards 2022 With Fiancé Dan Tooker

Elle King took a satin midi dress to new heights for the 56th annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the red carpet tonight alongside her fiancé Dan Tooker. For the occasion, King wore a burnt orange midi dress. The satin silhouette featured a plunging square neckline, pointy shoulder pads and tight sleeves. The piece also had structured contour boning details and a form-fitting skirt. Giving her look a boost, the “Worth a Shot” musician slipped into a pair of cream platform sandals. The show style had an oversized bow on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Clashes Patterns in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Gwen Stefani was ready to rock at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the “Voice” judge wore an asymmetric multicolored dress by Junya Watanabe. In collaboration with Versace, the mixed-media piece featured a knotted front silhouette in paneled leopard print, red plaid and pink leopard faux fur, topped with a graphic Sex Pistols T-shirt base overlaid with a bleached denim vest. Stefani accented her punk attire with black fishnet tights and a gold chain link necklace, finished with layered rings, bracelets and a leopard-patterned crystal clutch by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy