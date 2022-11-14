Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards .

1. Xscape

Source:Getty

Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott –made sure to stand out on the red carpet as honorees of the night. LaTocha wore a gown by MNM Couture. Tamika “Tiny” Scott wore Matopeda. Tamika Scott wore Yousef Aljasmi. Kandi Burruss wore Labour Joisie.

2. Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Source:Getty

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett put her best foot forward in a genie ponytail, Aquazzura knee-high boots, and Karen Sabang dress with thigh high split.

3. Reginae Carter

Source:Getty

Reginae Carter kept it fun and flirty in a purple look by Area.

4. Co Co Jones

Source:Getty

Coco Jones served old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a black two-piece number by Anna Kiki.

5. Queen Naija

Source:Getty

Queen Naija dazzled in a sexy cutout gown and Judith Leiber clutch.

6. Ari Lennox

Source:Getty

Ari Lennox applied that pressure in a gold Laquan Smith gown.

7. LeToya Luckett

Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served in this Jovani Fashions dress.

8. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Cameron Fuller attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,award,nevada,las vegas,green color,three quarter length,tuxedo,awards ceremony,shirt,soul train music awards,double breasted,black shirt,orleans arena,black color,necktie,tuxedo suit,2022,cameron fuller

9. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Tank attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,nevada,las vegas,multi colored,shoe,awards ceremony,shirt,pants,soul train music awards,dress shoe,collar,black shoe,double breasted,white shirt,orleans arena,white pants,white color,black color,multi colored coat,coat – garment,side-stripe pants,2022

10. The “2022 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Paige Hurd attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,smiling,nevada,las vegas,black entertainment television,soul train music awards,orleans arena,paige hurd,2022

11. The “2022 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Inayah attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,red,music,nevada,las vegas,black entertainment television,suit,flare pants,bell sleeve,necklace,soul train music awards,bib necklace,statement necklace,chunky jewelry,pant suit,red suit,oversized necklace,orleans arena,2022,oversized object

12. The “2022 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Jemel McWilliams attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,beige,casual clothing,nevada,las vegas,black entertainment television,multi colored,shoe,jeans,leather jacket,leather,boot,top – garment,jacket,soul train music awards,torn,snakeskin,weathered,ripped jeans,multi colored jacket,orleans arena,black jeans,beige boot,black color,2022

13. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Queen Naija attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,formalwear,one person,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,looking at camera,music,smiling,purse,dress,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,ruched,awards ceremony,clutch bag,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,evening glove,gold colored,soul train music awards,draped,pink dress,sleeveless dress,glove,gold purse,orleans arena,evening bag,pink glove,sleeveless,queen naija,2022

14. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Luenell attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,smiling,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,orleans arena,luenell,2022

15. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Host Deon Cole (C) poses with guests during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,three people,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,guest,soul train music awards,orleans arena,deon cole,2022

16. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Jermaine Dupri attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,sunglasses,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,jermaine dupri,orleans arena,2022

17. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, and Jermaine Dupri attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,three people,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,jermaine dupri,orleans arena,ari lennox,lucky daye,2022

18. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: BET Networks Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Executive Vice President Connie Orlando attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,vice president,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,orleans arena,connie orlando,2022,executive vice-president

19. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Morris Day (L and Lorena Day attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,two people,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,morris day,orleans arena,2022

20. 2022 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Chanté Moore attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,award,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,awards ceremony,soul train music awards,chante moore,orleans arena,2022