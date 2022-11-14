Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
captimes.com
In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding
Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
fitchburgstar.com
Council member Julia Arata-Fratta announces bid for Mayor of Fitchburg
On Wednesday morning, four-term Fitchburg City Council member Julia Arata-Fratta announced that she will be running for the next mayor of Fitchburg. On Oct. 10, current mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek reelection for his third term, set to end on April 18, 2023. Arata-Fratta marks the second member of council to run. Council president Randy Udell announced he would be running to take over as the city's next mayor.
fitchburgstar.com
Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program
With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was cleared as of 5:33 p.m. It was not immediately known...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
wisconsinlife.org
Madison artist brings painted, wooden flock to east side neighborhood
There’s a street on Madison’s east side that’s dotted with large-than-life birds. A sandhill crane, a red-winged black bird, a pink flamingo. No two are alike — except for a couple of cardinals. Artist Jo Jensen is behind the eye-catching, wooden replicas. She says what started...
madisonstartups.com
NorthStar Breaks Ground on New Facility
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes has broken ground on a new facility that will house a planned contract development and manufacturing business unit called Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), the company announced recently. According to a release, the CDMO will provide collaborator companies with a full range of customized radiopharmaceutical...
fitchburgstar.com
Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
WSAW
UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys. The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
Daily Cardinal
Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison
With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
End Time Ministries looks to give away 500 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need on Saturday
End Time Ministries International and community partners have hosted Thanksgiving events over the past three years where they have handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets with all the fixings to Madison-area families in need. It’s traditionally been a big and inspirational day, but never as big as the one they are planning for this Saturday.
MMSD refuses to reinstate fired principal after ‘inappropriate’ comments on voicemail, records show
The Madison Metropolitan School District is refusing to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, who was fired on September 26 after an internal investigation.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
captimes.com
No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes
Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Comments / 0