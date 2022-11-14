ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

captimes.com

In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding

Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
MADISON, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Council member Julia Arata-Fratta announces bid for Mayor of Fitchburg

On Wednesday morning, four-term Fitchburg City Council member Julia Arata-Fratta announced that she will be running for the next mayor of Fitchburg. On Oct. 10, current mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek reelection for his third term, set to end on April 18, 2023. Arata-Fratta marks the second member of council to run. Council president Randy Udell announced he would be running to take over as the city's next mayor.
FITCHBURG, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program

With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Madison artist brings painted, wooden flock to east side neighborhood

There’s a street on Madison’s east side that’s dotted with large-than-life birds. A sandhill crane, a red-winged black bird, a pink flamingo. No two are alike — except for a couple of cardinals. Artist Jo Jensen is behind the eye-catching, wooden replicas. She says what started...
MADISON, WI
madisonstartups.com

NorthStar Breaks Ground on New Facility

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes has broken ground on a new facility that will house a planned contract development and manufacturing business unit called Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), the company announced recently. According to a release, the CDMO will provide collaborator companies with a full range of customized radiopharmaceutical...
BELOIT, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week

MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. ﻿ Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys. The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison

With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
captimes.com

12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving

Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes

Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
DANE COUNTY, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE

