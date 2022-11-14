On Wednesday morning, four-term Fitchburg City Council member Julia Arata-Fratta announced that she will be running for the next mayor of Fitchburg. On Oct. 10, current mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek reelection for his third term, set to end on April 18, 2023. Arata-Fratta marks the second member of council to run. Council president Randy Udell announced he would be running to take over as the city's next mayor.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO