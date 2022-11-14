Nov. 17, 2022 — The Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment (XSEDE) has been recognized in the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2022 International Conference for High-Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC22), in Dallas. The list of winners was revealed at the SC22 HPCwire booth, as well as here on the HPCwire website.

