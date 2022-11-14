ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnolds Park, IA

DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes

 2 days ago
bigcountry1077.com

Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
SPENCER, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
SPENCER, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
bigcountry1077.com

City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding

Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
SHELDON, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire

Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Carroll Boisen, 90, of Storm Lake

Memorial services for 90-year-old Carroll Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake on Friday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

City of Milford Hires New Police Chief

Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
MILFORD, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa sends three to BIG Challenge

REGIONAL—A trio of N’West Iowa businesses are dreaming BIG with a regional entrepreneur contest choosing a winner Thursday, Nov. 17. The Build, Innovate, Grow Challenge has its list of five finalists. The emerging companies are competing for a grand prize of $5,000. A pitch-off event in front of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

A cold and snowy week ahead

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KINGSLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County election results canvassed

Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County

Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA

