Austin, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
