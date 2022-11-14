Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
More than 700 students experiencing homelessness in Round Rock ISD
There are hundreds of students in Round Rock ISD who are experiencing homelessness, and the district said those numbers are the highest they have ever been.
Pflugerville teacher fired after video shows him saying 'I'm a racist' to middle school students
An eighth grade student at the school said he lost respect for his teacher after hearing his comment.
Del Valle ISD adding new high school as growth continues
As home prices continue to increase and new companies pop up around Austin some families are looking outside the city to put down roots.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Adriana
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
Southside Speaks Out About His Son’s Teacher After He Made Racist Comments
The super producer previously posted a damning video of his son's disturbing interaction with the teacher.
Constraints on entry into a Christmas parade divide a Texas town
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. It said “entries must be consistent with traditional biblical and family values.”
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
‘He was my everything’: Austin woman calls off search for dad after body found
Paull had dementia and had been staying at the secure memory care facility since May, according to Patterson.
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
fox7austin.com
Police believe body found in North Austin is 75-year-old missing veteran
AUSTIN, Texas - A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 75-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 1