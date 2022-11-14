ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, FL

Destin Log

36th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event is Dec. 1

The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus and entertainment will be provided by the Destin Elementary Chorus. Donations of one non-perishable food item will be collected for families in need.
DESTIN, FL
washingtoncounty.news

3rd BBQ in the Pines served up good food, fun for festival goers

Where there was smoke, there was delicious barbecue in the making at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd BBQ in the Pines festival Saturday. Families and barbecue connoisseurs trickled into Hard Labor Creek Hunting Plantation for an afternoon of good eats, games, music and shopping among local tent vendors.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
PANAMA CITY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination

The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County students receive unexpected gifts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
BAY COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Farmer veteran from Niceville is awarded Kubota tractor

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A farmer veteran living in Niceville has been awarded a Kubota tractor through Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program. Robert Bartleson, of Niceville, was handed the keys to his new MX Series utility tractor with TV personality and outdoorsman Willie Robertson at the Duck Commander Warehouse in West Monroe, Louisiana last week, according to an announcement by Kubota Tractor Corporation.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Pensacola Fishing Charters

The Florida city of Pensacola is a hugely popular fishing destination, with the shallow waters in its bays and beach fronts positively teeming with exotic fish species. Ranging from its inshore bays and offshore reefs to its marshlands and flowing rivers, Pensacola offers some of the best family fishing in Florida. Embarking on a fishing charter with a seasoned guide and quality gear is a great way to experience fishing in and around Pensacola. You can either charter a small, private vessel or board a large “party boat” with other anglers. Here are 5 of the best Pensacola fishing charter companies around.
PENSACOLA, FL
WHNT News 19

Remembering Alabama’s Jeff Cook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Country music has lost a legend. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the country music group Alabama, died peacefully at his Destin, Florida home November 7th.  Family and close friends were by his side. Jeff was 73. Jeff’s musical journey began when he 13, playing lead guitar and keyboards in bands. He […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

100 jobs may no longer come to Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two companies planning to build plants in Bay County may no longer be coming here. Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons both planned to hire 50 workers.  Bay County Commissioners repealed tax exemption ordinances during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting for Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools teachers will all be getting raises

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools teachers will soon be seeing bigger numbers on their paychecks. Local teachers have been fighting for more pay, rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week and the school board building Monday evening. After months and countless hours at the bargaining table,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for sledgehammer break-in suspect

UPDATE 5 p.m.: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Sunday morning, a man broke into VJ’s Mart on Frankford Avenue and 23rd Street through a hole he hammered into a cinder block wall with a sledgehammer. According to Panama City police, it took the suspect several hours to gain entry.   “It was actually through the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE

