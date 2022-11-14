The Florida city of Pensacola is a hugely popular fishing destination, with the shallow waters in its bays and beach fronts positively teeming with exotic fish species. Ranging from its inshore bays and offshore reefs to its marshlands and flowing rivers, Pensacola offers some of the best family fishing in Florida. Embarking on a fishing charter with a seasoned guide and quality gear is a great way to experience fishing in and around Pensacola. You can either charter a small, private vessel or board a large “party boat” with other anglers. Here are 5 of the best Pensacola fishing charter companies around.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO