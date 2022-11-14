Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
36th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event is Dec. 1
The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus and entertainment will be provided by the Destin Elementary Chorus. Donations of one non-perishable food item will be collected for families in need.
washingtoncounty.news
3rd BBQ in the Pines served up good food, fun for festival goers
Where there was smoke, there was delicious barbecue in the making at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd BBQ in the Pines festival Saturday. Families and barbecue connoisseurs trickled into Hard Labor Creek Hunting Plantation for an afternoon of good eats, games, music and shopping among local tent vendors.
WJHG-TV
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
WJHG-TV
Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
nomadlawyer.org
Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination
The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
niceville.com
Farmer veteran from Niceville is awarded Kubota tractor
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A farmer veteran living in Niceville has been awarded a Kubota tractor through Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program. Robert Bartleson, of Niceville, was handed the keys to his new MX Series utility tractor with TV personality and outdoorsman Willie Robertson at the Duck Commander Warehouse in West Monroe, Louisiana last week, according to an announcement by Kubota Tractor Corporation.
Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Pensacola Fishing Charters
The Florida city of Pensacola is a hugely popular fishing destination, with the shallow waters in its bays and beach fronts positively teeming with exotic fish species. Ranging from its inshore bays and offshore reefs to its marshlands and flowing rivers, Pensacola offers some of the best family fishing in Florida. Embarking on a fishing charter with a seasoned guide and quality gear is a great way to experience fishing in and around Pensacola. You can either charter a small, private vessel or board a large “party boat” with other anglers. Here are 5 of the best Pensacola fishing charter companies around.
Remembering Alabama’s Jeff Cook
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Country music has lost a legend. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the country music group Alabama, died peacefully at his Destin, Florida home November 7th. Family and close friends were by his side. Jeff was 73. Jeff’s musical journey began when he 13, playing lead guitar and keyboards in bands. He […]
100 jobs may no longer come to Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two companies planning to build plants in Bay County may no longer be coming here. Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons both planned to hire 50 workers. Bay County Commissioners repealed tax exemption ordinances during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting for Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons. […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: More than 12,000 Veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country yet nearly one quarter — 22% — of our community’s 54,392 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of West Florida and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 7%...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools teachers will all be getting raises
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools teachers will soon be seeing bigger numbers on their paychecks. Local teachers have been fighting for more pay, rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week and the school board building Monday evening. After months and countless hours at the bargaining table,...
WEAR
Two teens arrested after gunshots fired at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested Wednesday morning for firing shots at a Fort Walton Beach home. Fort Walton Beach Police were called around 12:25 a.m. for four shots fired at a home in the 200-block of Bradley Drive NE. "As officers were enroute...
ssrnews.com
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Escambia and Walton Counties Selected to Start New Recruitment Program for Veterans to Teach
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during a press conference Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School, announced 114 schools in 10 counties across the state will be designated as Florida’s first class of Purple Star campuses in recognition of their support for the children of military families. Fort Walton Beach...
Panama City police searching for sledgehammer break-in suspect
UPDATE 5 p.m.: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Sunday morning, a man broke into VJ’s Mart on Frankford Avenue and 23rd Street through a hole he hammered into a cinder block wall with a sledgehammer. According to Panama City police, it took the suspect several hours to gain entry. “It was actually through the […]
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
Comments / 0