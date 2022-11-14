Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Related
secretdallas.com
Snow Globes Will Return To The Statler Rooftop Next Week For Its Magical “Winterproof” Experience
Take your Christmas cheer to new heights this holiday season at The Statler Hotel’s rooftop. “Winterproof” at Waterproof is coming back to the hotel’s 19th-floor rooftop and early RSVP is now available on Waterproof’s website. Starting this coming Monday, November 21, a wintry oasis will...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
advocatemag.com
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
Here are 5 businesses now open, coming soon in Southlake Town Square
Nike by Southlake features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services and experiences to shopping. (Courtesy Nike) From outdoor gear to fine jewelry, here are five businesses that are now open or coming soon to Southlake Town Square. Now Open. 1. Yeti's new storefront opened Oct. 13 in Southlake...
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson
Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
dmagazine.com
How One Couple Restored Their Preston Hollow Home to Its Former Mid-Century Glory
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and thank goodness Eddie Maestri saw the potential in this 1970s home in Preston Hollow. Not even his husband, Adam Moore, was able to envision what Maestri had planned for the home when they first saw it. “We were living here a year, and Adam finally tells me that when he first walked through the house, he absolutely hated it,” Maestri laughs.
Dallas Observer
Where to Get Your Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Fix in Dallas
Thanksgiving is creeping around the corner. After a year-long rest, it’s time for the turkey stuffing, potato mashing and cornbread baking to begin again. But if you’re not too keen on the usual menu, there’s no shortage of options to experience in Dallas. If you just can't...
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
So, speakeasies are not really a secret anymore. In fact, this new bar concept is all the rage these days.
tcu360.com
Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques
If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
What you need to know about the cold week ahead in North Texas & another incoming cold front for the weekend
You might be wondering, is the cold weather here to stay in North Texas? Well, the short answer is yes, for now at least.
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
SheKnows
Yeehaw: Photos From Yellowstone’s Season 5 Premiere Party
RSVP “yes” to the lavish Yellowstone premiere party that the Paramount Network hit threw in Fort Worth, Tex., where the series shoots. Or at least RSVP “yes” to the below collection of photos from the event.
Report: These are the top Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors
Have you ever had Nothing Bundt Cakes? Did you know it was based in Dallas? Do you have a favorite flavor?
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
Comments / 0