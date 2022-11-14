Read full article on original website
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Naugatuck officer shot during undercover Waterbury investigation
Naugatuck officer shot during Waterbury investigation
Naugatuck Animal Control: Severely emaciated french bulldog mix found off Route 8
WARNING: Some may find the images in this article to be disturbing. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A severely emaciated french bulldog mix was found off Route 8 on Nov. 9, according to Naugatuck Animal Control. Beacon Falls Department of Transportation workers spotted the black male dog while they were cleaning up the area of Route […]
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman
WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
Police Make Fourth Arrest in Winsted Cat Hoarding Case
Winchester police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a cat-hoarding case in June. Lee Manzone, 28, of Torrington was arrested Tuesday. The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home. Officers and animal control responded and there...
Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a “ghost gun,” without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony. Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was...
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns
(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.
An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
1 dead after apartment fire in Plainfield: Police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A person is dead after a townhouse fire in Plainfield overnight, officials said. Plainfield police and fire crews were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street on the report of a structure fire just after 12:30 a.m. The fire first broke out after midnight, leaving both the outside and inside of the house charred.
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
