Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
westportjournal.com

Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman

WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Fourth Arrest in Winsted Cat Hoarding Case

Winchester police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a cat-hoarding case in June. Lee Manzone, 28, of Torrington was arrested Tuesday. The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home. Officers and animal control responded and there...
WINCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs

EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a “ghost gun,” without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony. Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after apartment fire in Plainfield: Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A person is dead after a townhouse fire in Plainfield overnight, officials said. Plainfield police and fire crews were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street on the report of a structure fire just after 12:30 a.m. The fire first broke out after midnight, leaving both the outside and inside of the house charred.
PLAINFIELD, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
