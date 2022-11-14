Read full article on original website
Related
jambroadcasting.com
Adam Lambert reflects on ’American Idol’, reveals which judge he’d like to duet with most
Adam Lambert is looking back at his American Idol audition and admits his life would have looked very different had he not chose to perform Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”. “What I remember is that I went in there singing a Michael Jackson song, and the judges kind of looked at me like they weren’t sure about it. They weren’t really feeling it,” Lambert told ET Canada. He had no intentions of leaving the audition without a golden ticket, so he offered to sing “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Tim Allen has given an update on his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno, who is hospitalized with burns after a gasoline mishap occurred while he was working on a car in his garage earlier this week.
Aaron Carter Looked 'Extremely Tired' & Physically Unstable Days Before His Death, Reveals Late Singer's Manager
Yet another member of Aaron Carter's inner circle is speaking out about the late pop star's warning signs in the days leading up to his death.“He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” the 34-year-old's manager, Taylor Helgeson, admitted to a news publication of the last time he saw the "I Want Candy" singer before he was found drowned in his bathtub on Saturday, November 5.Carter's manager explained in an interview published Thursday, November 17, that he met with the troubled artist in the music studio just two days before the tragedy — with plans to begin working on a...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, ABBA and more
Taylor Swift has over 50 million YouTube subscribers, making her the eighth artist to achieve this feat. Speaking of Taylor, Zoë Kravitz revealed she leaned on her during the pandemic. “She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London,” she told GQ, adding Taylor would “make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”
Camila Cabello & BF Austin Kevitch Link Arms As They Goof Around For Paparazzi On Rare Public Date Night
You know the relationship is going well when you’ve found someone that you can be goofy with. Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Austin Kevitch both looked like they were having a blast as they left after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, November 17. The pair looked like they were sharing a laugh as they laughed as they left the restaurant and headed to their car.
Comments / 0