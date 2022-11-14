ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Canelo Alvarez Seeking Rematch Against Dmitry Bivol In September 2023

Canelo Alvarez wants his rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but it will have to wait until next September. "The idea is to return in May with a tuneup fight to see how I feel and then get the rematch against Bivol in September," Alvarez said, per Salvador Rodríguez of ESPN. "That's the only thing I want for my career right now."
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Commits to Play for Japan at 2023 World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani is coming home. The Los Angeles Angels star revealed Thursday that he plans to represent Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which is being held partially in Tokyo next March. "I have officially informed Team Japan Manager Mr. Kuriyama that I would like to participate in next...

