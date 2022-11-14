Read full article on original website
Canelo Alvarez Seeking Rematch Against Dmitry Bivol In September 2023
Canelo Alvarez wants his rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but it will have to wait until next September. "The idea is to return in May with a tuneup fight to see how I feel and then get the rematch against Bivol in September," Alvarez said, per Salvador Rodríguez of ESPN. "That's the only thing I want for my career right now."
UFC's Israel Adesanya Arrested, Accused of Possessing Brass Knuckles at JFK Airport
UFC star Israel Adesanya was reportedly arrested at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport after attempting to go through security with metal knuckles, according to TMZ Sports. According to that report, "Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It's also illegal to...
Shohei Ohtani Commits to Play for Japan at 2023 World Baseball Classic
Shohei Ohtani is coming home. The Los Angeles Angels star revealed Thursday that he plans to represent Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which is being held partially in Tokyo next March. "I have officially informed Team Japan Manager Mr. Kuriyama that I would like to participate in next...
