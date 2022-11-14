Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Paducah woman recognized by police, arrested in front of courthouse
PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in her car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest. According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts...
whvoradio.com
Woman Indicted On Caldwell Drug Trafficking Charges Arrested
A Hopkinsville woman indicted this month in Caldwell County for drug trafficking was arrested Tuesday night. According to a Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrest citation, Belynda Buckley was taken into custody around 10:40 on Butler Road on a Caldwell County indictment warrant signed by Circuit Judge Jamus Redd, III. The citation indicates the information for the indictment was from an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI) Office – West.
wsiu.org
A Union County man is convicted of grooming and other charges
A Union County man has been convicted of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The Union County State’s Attorney reports 51-year-old Billy Tellor of Dongola was charged with using the internet to contact a child via an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with months-long Paducah drug investigation
The Airport in Paducah is getting closer to having a new carrier. Changes could be coming to another Heartland Airport. Cape Air flies between Veterans Airport in Marion and St. Louis. Pat Quinn to make political announcement. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Pat Quinn is expected to make a political...
2 arrested on drug, weapons charges in Benton County
Two people were arrested Monday night at a home in Camden on multiple drug and weapons charges.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield police arrest man with 5 active arrest warrants
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield police officers arrested a man with five active arrest warrants. David Anthony Burton, 30, was arrested on Nov. 10. He was found in an apartment in possession of suspected illegal substances, according to the Mayfield Police Department. An investigation was conducted that led to...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Mayfield ends with drug charges
A traffic stop in Mayfield Saturday night ended with drug charges for the passenger. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Copeland Drive. During the search deputies allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Mercedes Ray of Erin TN, was the one reportedly in possession of those items.
wjpf.com
Dongola man convicted of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child
UNION COUNTY, IL. (WJPF) – A man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51 year old Billy Tellor of Dongola was convicted Wednesday November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions.
radionwtn.com
Tiptonville Couple Arrested For 2021 Murder
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police, Advance Auto Parts partner to help drivers
The Paducah Police Department and Advance Auto Parts have joined to increase vehicle safety. The Advance team presented police with an Advance gift card donation of $1,500. When a motorist is stopped for an equipment violation, Paducah Police may issue them a $25 Advance gift card to safely repair equipment without incurring the cost.
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police warn of new Christmas parade scam
Paducah Police are warning of a new scam that involves the annual Paducah Christmas Parade. Police said a man posted on Facebook that parade organizers are seeking food truck vendors to participate in the parade. The man reportedly instructs vendors to contact him if interested. The problem is that none...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media
LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
tbinewsroom.com
Two Indicted in 2021 Murder of Tiptonville Woman
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Overnight firefighting on east edge of Salem causes icy conditions on U.S. 60
SALEM, KY — A commercial structure fire was extinguished overnight in Salem, creating a new hazard for drivers this morning — an icy roadway. The KY Transportation Cabinet says water from firefighting efforts on U.S. 60 near mile point 27.5 froze overnight, creating slick roads. According to an...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
KFVS12
Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on Thursday, November 17. Overnight crews battled a structure fire on the 700 block of North Main Street, which is near the Babb Lane intersection just east of the Livingston County Hospital.
