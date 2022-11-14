UNION COUNTY, IL. (WJPF) – A man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51 year old Billy Tellor of Dongola was convicted Wednesday November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions.

DONGOLA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO