LONDON (AP) — The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. But football is not only about watching the world’s greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people’s game. Children and adults alike have kickabouts — some in organized matches at the grassroots level and others just for the fun of it on dirt roads and beaches. Wherever they can really. Some play barefoot or in sandals because they can’t afford the expensive footwear that professionals use.

19 MINUTES AGO