Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor women's Blackwell expected to miss significant time

The Baylor women’s basketball team will likely be without Aijha Blackwell for a significant amount of time, if not the rest of the season. Blackwell went down with roughly two minutes left in the opening quarter of Baylor’s 58-55 win over SMU Tuesday. She immediately clutched her right knee in pain and didn’t return to the game.
WACO, TX
lineups.com

NCAAB Betting Prediction For Baylor vs. Virginia (11/18/22)

Virginia and Baylor climbed to the top of the college basketball mountain in back-to-back tournaments, and both are built for a deep tournament run this season. A win in this neutral site game in Las Vegas could vault either team into the early championship conversation. Will Baylor hold the line, or is Virginia back to form after missing last year’s tournament?
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Lady Dawgs pull off last-second win against Waco

On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.
WACO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round

BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
BANGS, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor Alumnus, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III to host food drive at Baylor-TCU game benefitting local food pantry

WACO, Texas — Former NFL quarterback and Baylor Alumnus Robert Griffin III is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive during the Baylor -Texas Christian's football game Nov. 19. Food and financial donations will benefit the Shepherd’s Heart Pantry of Waco. The Robert Griffin III Foundation will be partnering up with the pantry to make this goal happen, according to Shepherd's Heart.
WACO, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas

This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX
tpr.org

Amtrak train crashes into truck in Central Texas, killing 1

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. One man is dead after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Central Texas. The Texas Eagle train...
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Traffic collision leads to outages

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Two injured in hit in run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
WACO, TX

