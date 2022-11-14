Read full article on original website
Baylor women's Blackwell expected to miss significant time
The Baylor women’s basketball team will likely be without Aijha Blackwell for a significant amount of time, if not the rest of the season. Blackwell went down with roughly two minutes left in the opening quarter of Baylor’s 58-55 win over SMU Tuesday. She immediately clutched her right knee in pain and didn’t return to the game.
lineups.com
NCAAB Betting Prediction For Baylor vs. Virginia (11/18/22)
Virginia and Baylor climbed to the top of the college basketball mountain in back-to-back tournaments, and both are built for a deep tournament run this season. A win in this neutral site game in Las Vegas could vault either team into the early championship conversation. Will Baylor hold the line, or is Virginia back to form after missing last year’s tournament?
coveleaderpress.com
Lady Dawgs pull off last-second win against Waco
On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.
fox44news.com
University High’s Nik Sanders signs to play baseball at the University of Texas
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, University High’s Nik Sanders signed his NIL to play baseball at Texas. Sanders started his high school baseball career at University, before transferring to La Vega for his sophomore and junior seasons, before returning to the Trojans for his senior season.
brownwoodnews.com
Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round
BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Baylor Alumnus, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III to host food drive at Baylor-TCU game benefitting local food pantry
WACO, Texas — Former NFL quarterback and Baylor Alumnus Robert Griffin III is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive during the Baylor -Texas Christian's football game Nov. 19. Food and financial donations will benefit the Shepherd’s Heart Pantry of Waco. The Robert Griffin III Foundation will be partnering up with the pantry to make this goal happen, according to Shepherd's Heart.
Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
fox44news.com
Marlin’s season comes to an end with a loss to No. 7 Tolar
CROWLEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Bulldogs saw their season end on Thursday in the second round of the playoffs as they lost 71-18 to No. 7 Tolar. With the loss, Marlin finishes the season with a 7-5 record.
kagstv.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
Terrible: Shop in Killeen, Texas Broken Into On Veteran’s Day
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
tpr.org
Amtrak train crashes into truck in Central Texas, killing 1
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. One man is dead after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Central Texas. The Texas Eagle train...
fox44news.com
Traffic collision leads to outages
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
KWTX
Two injured in hit in run
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Central Texas cafe founder killed in train collision Wednesday: Moody police
The victim has since been identified as Oscar Valdez, the founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Texas.
