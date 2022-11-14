On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.

