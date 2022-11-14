ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma

From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster. Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Major College Athletic Director Fired Monday Morning

A major college athletic director was reportedly fired on Monday morning. Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia, has reportedly been fired by the school. Hoppy Kercheval first reported the news on Monday morning. "Gee met with Lyons yesterday to tell him athletics is going in a new direction,"...
MORGANTOWN, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Kansas State-West Virginia

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers for a Week 12 college football showdown. The Wildcats come into this contest with a 7-3 record and on the heels of a 31-3 victory over the Baylor Bears. The Mountaineers are 4-6 and are riding the momentum of their 23-20 win over Oklahoma in Week 11.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy