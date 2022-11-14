ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Longhorns 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The Texas Longhorns are trying to build on an NCAA Tournament victory last season as they enter the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Texas Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
AUSTIN, TX
Wimberley View

The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley

, An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by Kinder Morgan, a private multi-billion dollar corporation, to utilize properties for the construction and placement of a 42 inch natural gas pipeline traversing 430 miles of Texas from just north of Fort Stockton through Central Texas to destinations near Houston. Eminent domain allows a government or its agent the ability to lease...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy