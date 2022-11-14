Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Longhorns 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Texas Longhorns are trying to build on an NCAA Tournament victory last season as they enter the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Texas Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — Texas...
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Longhorns Fall in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 11 of the college football season.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Texas vs. Kansas score prediction by college football computer model
Last season, Kansas knocked off Texas on the road in a surprise upset, and this year the Longhorns hope to return the favor in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. Texas has lost two of its last three, to ranked Oklahoma State and TCU, and beat Kansas State on the road, with a slim chance ...
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Emphatically Denies Head Coaching Rumors
Gary Patterson intends to remain in Austin with the Texas Longhorns
Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors
Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 17
A couple of Central Texas teams played their area games Thursday. Flatonia picked up a 56-21 win over Three Rivers in Class 2A-Division 1 play and Thorndale fell to Ganado 66-12 in the same division.
The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley
, An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by Kinder Morgan, a private multi-billion dollar corporation, to utilize properties for the construction and placement of a 42 inch natural gas pipeline traversing 430 miles of Texas from just north of Fort Stockton through Central Texas to destinations near Houston. Eminent domain allows a government or its agent the ability to lease...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas
A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
Comments / 0