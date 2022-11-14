, An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by Kinder Morgan, a private multi-billion dollar corporation, to utilize properties for the construction and placement of a 42 inch natural gas pipeline traversing 430 miles of Texas from just north of Fort Stockton through Central Texas to destinations near Houston. Eminent domain allows a government or its agent the ability to lease...

WIMBERLEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO