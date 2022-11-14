Read full article on original website
Football: Check out Darren Cooper's predictions for every state semifinal game
So Westwood-Rutherford is this year’s Clifton-East Orange, right? I was not covering the game. I was at Old Tappan on Saturday (more on the Golden Knights in a bit) but I saw the video of the two-point play, then the reverse angle of the play, then, of course, the pictures from Rutherford which show why they think their guy scored a touchdown. ...
The kids are all right: Sandwich's young stars lead Blue Knights to state semifinal win
CANTON -- For the second consecutive season, the Sandwich High field hockey team will play for the Division 3 state title against Watertown. This time, though, the Blue Knights are hoping to rewrite history. Sandwich, which lost to Watertown in double overtime in last year's state final, defeated No. 6 Newburyport 1-0 on Wednesday in the state semifinals to book a return trip. The No. 2 Blue Knights (20-0-1) will play the No. 1 Raiders (21-0)...
ASU’s Frankie Collins faces former squad, No. 20 Michigan
No. 20 Michigan and Arizona State will have familiarity with each other when they play for the Legends Classic championship
