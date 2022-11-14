ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Cod Times

The kids are all right: Sandwich's young stars lead Blue Knights to state semifinal win

CANTON -- For the second consecutive season, the Sandwich High field hockey team will play for the Division 3 state title against Watertown. This time, though, the Blue Knights are hoping to rewrite history. Sandwich, which lost to Watertown in double overtime in last year's state final, defeated No. 6 Newburyport 1-0 on Wednesday in the state semifinals to book a return trip. The No. 2 Blue Knights (20-0-1) will play the No. 1 Raiders (21-0)...
SANDWICH, MA

