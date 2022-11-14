Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
Shaquille O'Neal once revealed where his $400 million will go after he passes away.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
Allen Iverson shared a funny story of Tim Duncan snitching on their teammate over a prank.
John Salley Praised Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto For Making Him Do 'Normal Stuff'
John Salley said Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto makes him do normal stuff.
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock: The NBA Owes Kyrie Irving an Apology
Jason Whitlock: “I wish they would all just admit it— Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, Phil Knight, the executives running the TV networks that are in bed with the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League… Professional sports are hostile towards religious faith. JUST ADMIT IT, GUYS. The widespread, orchestrated rebuke of Kyrie Irving has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, and everything to do with removing faith and God from sports. Admit it, you will never convince me or rational people that the controversy that sidelined Irving’s 2022 basketball season is about a 2018 documentary. Neither is it about Irving’s assumed position on the true origins of Black Americans. ‘Hebrews to Negroes’, the so-called sequel to Adolf Hitler’s manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’ is too confusing, too boring, and too dated to justify the relentless public trashing of Irving and his reputation. The flogging on Kyrie is a message to athletes that their multi-million dollar paychecks are dependent on their willingness to serve money above God. The sports world no longer tolerates legitimate religious faith. Faith made Muhammad Ali refuse military induction. Faith compelled Martin Luther King Jr. to demand equal rights. Faith motivated White men to sacrifice their lives in the Civil War for the freedom of Black people. People of faith cannot be controlled. We live in a time where the elites seek unprecedented control of the American people. They wanna tell us when we can worship, what experimental medical trials we should take, when we should wear a mask, which politician is okay to support, and what is okay for us to think. Kyrie Irving’s religious faith no matter how misguided makes him impossible to control. He wouldn’t take the vaccine and missed a considerable portion of the season because of that decision. He’s refusing to grovel and fully beg for forgiveness for a thought crime allegedly committed against Jewish people. Irving’s mind is ‘diseased’ with religious courage, and professional sports cannot tolerate that. The NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB climbed into partnership with the secular left, Black Lives Matter, and the other descendants of Karl Marx. The secular left, the true bigots recognize that religious faith is what made America great and granted all of this country’s citizens freedom and opportunity. The proponents of Marxism and its system of governance – communism and socialism – are systematically detaching all American institutions from religious faith to stop the rise of another Muhammad Ali or Martin Luther King. Professional sports, like all of corporate America, have been radically changed. Religious beliefs are seen as ‘transphobic’, ‘homophobic’, and ‘racist.’ Kyrie’s form of religious conviction is ‘anti-Semitic’ and ‘dangerous’. Irving tweeted an image of a four-year-old documentary and is on a two-week trial for ‘anti-Semitism.’ Adam Silver, the Jewish commissioner of the NBA, told the New York Times on Thursday that he found Irving ‘not guilty’ of anti-Semitism. You might wrongly conclude that Silver’s verdict is a positive step… It’s not. The public announcement to the New York Times is justification of the kangaroo court proceedings that just transpired. The NBA owes Irving an apology and the money they stole from him during his 5-game suspension. The league owes punitive damages for the smearing of Irving’s reputation, which caused Nike to end its relationship with Irving. Had the NBA ignored the harmless tweet, America would have continued to ignore the four-year-old documentary. Instead, Adam Silver and the Brooklyn Nets stirred more racial animus.”
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
Paul Pierce had some interesting thoughts meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."
Mark Cuban explains the problem with Kyrie Irving's recent behavior.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
3 Former NBA Referees Have Made Big Accusation
Three former NBA referees filed a complaint against the NBA. According to Jonathan Stempel of Reuters, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips are suing the league for firing them after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They claim the NBA wrongfully denied their religious exemption requests, which didn't meet their "high standards" to forgo the shots.
