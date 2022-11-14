Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles
Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View
Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney vs. Lomachenko: Is Devin too big for Loma?
By Sam Volz: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will have a tremendous weight advantage when he defends his four belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in their fight in early 2023. The two are still in negotiations, but it’s a given that the fight will be made Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has...
worldboxingnews.net
Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time
Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
Deal or No Deal? Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis in 2023
On Thursday, both Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia agreed to finally meet in the ring sometime next year at a venue to be determined. The news that most boxing and all casual fans were waiting on finally hit the social media space. Ryan Garcia (23-0) will face Gervonta’ Tank’ Davis (27-0) on a date and venue to be determined in 2023. Don’t get me wrong, this is excellent news for many different reasons, but we must control our excitement for a second as events still have to take place for this super fight to occur.
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn warned he cannot stop Fury vs Usyk undisputed fight
Eddie Hearn’s attempts to put a spanner in the works of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being undisputed will get thwarted. That was a promise outlined by Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk who expects the fight to go ahead will all title belts on the line. As the Fury...
A medical doctor famous on YouTube had his first professional boxing match on Showtime's Pay Per View
Dr. Mikhail Varshavski (born 1989) and popularly known as Dr. Mike is a Russian-American family physician who has taken social media and the internet by storm for his medical-based videos and advice.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Responds to The Cancelation of Vitor Belfort’s Fight; Faces Gregy Hardy At Misfits Boxing Event On Saturday
It appears Hasim Rahman Jr. and DAZN boxing are on this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, Vitor Belfort, Rahman’s initial opponent in the Misfits 003 boxing event, withdrew from the match due to undisclosed reasons. Belfort’s fight with Rahman would mark his second professional...
CBS Sports
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Dmitry Bivol asserts his dominance, rises with win over Gilberto Ramirez
It might be time for the people just outside of boxing's hard-core bubble to find out just how good unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol really is. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs), a 31-year-old Russian who was born in Kyrgyzstan, first captured his world title back in 2017 and was a respected technician until a pair of opportunities in 2022 offered him a chance to raise his platform considerably. Two impressive victories later, including one on the pay-per-view level against the sport's biggest star, Bivol is considered the frontrunner for Fighter of the Year honors.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known...
The Ring Magazine
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia reach agreement for catchweight fight in 2023
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet in a highly-anticipated bout in the first half of 2023, both fighters announced Thursday through their social media accounts. The 12-round bout will take place at a catchweight of 136 pounds in Las Vegas, and will be broadcasted by Showtime Pay-Per-View. The agreement...
