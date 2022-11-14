ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles

Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View

Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Scene

Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella

DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Boxing Scene

Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen

Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
BoxingNews24.com

Haney vs. Lomachenko: Is Devin too big for Loma?

By Sam Volz: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will have a tremendous weight advantage when he defends his four belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in their fight in early 2023. The two are still in negotiations, but it’s a given that the fight will be made Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has...
worldboxingnews.net

Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time

Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations

It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
FanSided

Deal or No Deal? Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis in 2023

On Thursday, both Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia agreed to finally meet in the ring sometime next year at a venue to be determined. The news that most boxing and all casual fans were waiting on finally hit the social media space. Ryan Garcia (23-0) will face Gervonta’ Tank’ Davis (27-0) on a date and venue to be determined in 2023. Don’t get me wrong, this is excellent news for many different reasons, but we must control our excitement for a second as events still have to take place for this super fight to occur.
worldboxingnews.net

Eddie Hearn warned he cannot stop Fury vs Usyk undisputed fight

Eddie Hearn’s attempts to put a spanner in the works of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being undisputed will get thwarted. That was a promise outlined by Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk who expects the fight to go ahead will all title belts on the line. As the Fury...
CBS Sports

Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Dmitry Bivol asserts his dominance, rises with win over Gilberto Ramirez

It might be time for the people just outside of boxing's hard-core bubble to find out just how good unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol really is. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs), a 31-year-old Russian who was born in Kyrgyzstan, first captured his world title back in 2017 and was a respected technician until a pair of opportunities in 2022 offered him a chance to raise his platform considerably. Two impressive victories later, including one on the pay-per-view level against the sport's biggest star, Bivol is considered the frontrunner for Fighter of the Year honors.
Boxing Scene

Austin Trout Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Ring Magazine

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia reach agreement for catchweight fight in 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet in a highly-anticipated bout in the first half of 2023, both fighters announced Thursday through their social media accounts. The 12-round bout will take place at a catchweight of 136 pounds in Las Vegas, and will be broadcasted by Showtime Pay-Per-View. The agreement...

