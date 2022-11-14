Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
Golf Channel
After winning Houston Open, Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with minor injury
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tony Finau withdrew from the RSM Classic on Tuesday just two days after winning the Houston Open for his fifth PGA Tour title. According to Finau’s manager the withdrawal was “precautionary maintenance relative to a minor (knee) injury.” The injury had caused Finau discomfort and he’s schedule to finish the year playing the Hero World Challenge next month.
Golf Digest
RSM Classic DFS picks 2022: Hold your breath and fade this Sea Island king
This week marks the final official full-field PGA Tour event of the year before we go on a short hiatus for the holidays. The finale will be held at Sea Island Resort and will take advantage of both the Seaside and Plantation courses. The Seaside is the main course, meaning...
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Golf Digest
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
Golf Digest
How to cheat at golf
Master criminal Willie Sutton said it best when asked why he robbed so many banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Shaving shots on the golf course has the same obvious, irresistible allure for some players. You probably know a golfer who would foot-wedge a ball if it meant winning the fourth flight of a charity best ball.
Golf Digest
Ski caps in frigid Georgia, another rendition of Hammer time and a rookie stays on a roll
Ski caps and sweaters and hoodies and mittens … these are a few of my favorite things. At a November football game, sure. Bring it on. But at a golf tournament? In Georgia?. Wind, clouds and chilly air enveloped usually idyllic St. Simons Island, Ga., on Thursday in the first round of the RSM Classic, sending the 156 players in the final event of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule burrowing into their cold-weather gear.
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm blasts new World Ranking formula as ‘laughable,’ takes swipe at Greg Norman for his ‘vendetta’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — “Laughable,” was the word Jon Rahm used (three times in succession and five times in all). But the Spaniard wasn’t even smiling when the subject of the Offical World Golf Ranking came up during his pre-tournament press conference at the DP World Tour Championship.
New complaints in Florida court sue Official World Golf Ranking for allegedly colluding with PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Golf Channel
Attorney Larry Klayman announced the filing of a Second Amended Class Action Complaint in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit on Monday which alleges antitrust conspiracy to restrain trade and harm golf fans in the state of Florida, as well as “eliminate LIV Golf in its infancy.”. Named...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons
Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Peacock), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko. Last week: Nelly...
Golf.com
2022 RSM Classic tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
The 2022 RSM Classic continues on Friday with the second round at Sea Island in Georgia. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Beau Hossler first rose to fame all the way back in 2012, when as a 17-year-old he not only made the cut at the U.S. Open at Olympic, but contended for the win. He eventually finished T29, and ever since he’s been working his way through the pro ranks onto the PGA Tour full-time.
theScore
McIlroy: Norman needs to leave for LIV, PGA TOUR to 'mend fences'
Rory McIlroy has always been open with his opinion regarding Greg Norman's LIV Golf Series. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old was candid once again, saying Norman is in the way of progress between the two tours. "I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,"...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's special milestone, a celebration fail, and a sad, abrupt goodbye to a golf legend
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we really, really hope this prediction doesn't come true:. Sure, Twitter has its problems—and I’m certainly not paying Elon Musk $8 per month to keep my blue checkmark—but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t an important part of my life. And a vital part of this column for nearly 10(!) years now. I mean, where else would you find things like this viral video of the guy showing a girl his Costco card?
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment
There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Photos: 2022 RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club
The final event of the PGA Tour season is here. Yes, there’s the Hero World Challenge. Yes, there’s the QBE Shootout. But this week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field official Tour event of 2022. Tony Finau, who won last week in Houston and entered as the...
Golf Digest
Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting
It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
Comments / 0