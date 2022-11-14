ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf

PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
Golf Channel

After winning Houston Open, Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with minor injury

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tony Finau withdrew from the RSM Classic on Tuesday just two days after winning the Houston Open for his fifth PGA Tour title. According to Finau’s manager the withdrawal was “precautionary maintenance relative to a minor (knee) injury.” The injury had caused Finau discomfort and he’s schedule to finish the year playing the Hero World Challenge next month.
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

RSM Classic DFS picks 2022: Hold your breath and fade this Sea Island king

This week marks the final official full-field PGA Tour event of the year before we go on a short hiatus for the holidays. The finale will be held at Sea Island Resort and will take advantage of both the Seaside and Plantation courses. The Seaside is the main course, meaning...
Golf Digest

The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf

Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
purplePTSD.com

Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf Digest

How to cheat at golf

Master criminal Willie Sutton said it best when asked why he robbed so many banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Shaving shots on the golf course has the same obvious, irresistible allure for some players. You probably know a golfer who would foot-wedge a ball if it meant winning the fourth flight of a charity best ball.
Golf Digest

Ski caps in frigid Georgia, another rendition of Hammer time and a rookie stays on a roll

Ski caps and sweaters and hoodies and mittens … these are a few of my favorite things. At a November football game, sure. Bring it on. But at a golf tournament? In Georgia?. Wind, clouds and chilly air enveloped usually idyllic St. Simons Island, Ga., on Thursday in the first round of the RSM Classic, sending the 156 players in the final event of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule burrowing into their cold-weather gear.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
FOX Sports

PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Peacock), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko. Last week: Nelly...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

2022 RSM Classic tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday

The 2022 RSM Classic continues on Friday with the second round at Sea Island in Georgia. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Beau Hossler first rose to fame all the way back in 2012, when as a 17-year-old he not only made the cut at the U.S. Open at Olympic, but contended for the win. He eventually finished T29, and ever since he’s been working his way through the pro ranks onto the PGA Tour full-time.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's special milestone, a celebration fail, and a sad, abrupt goodbye to a golf legend

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we really, really hope this prediction doesn't come true:. Sure, Twitter has its problems—and I’m certainly not paying Elon Musk $8 per month to keep my blue checkmark—but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t an important part of my life. And a vital part of this column for nearly 10(!) years now. I mean, where else would you find things like this viral video of the guy showing a girl his Costco card?
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment

There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf Digest

Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting

It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
NAPLES, FL

