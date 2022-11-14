Read full article on original website
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Waterfalls Near Nashville
If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
WSMV
Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
Nashville Parent
Columbia Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
The 36th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns on Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Columbia’s historic downtown commercial district. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and marches east along the traditional parade route down West 7th Street into downtown Columbia. As the parade comes to an end, festivities kick off for the lighting of Columbia’s 40-foot Christmas Tree around 7:15 p.m. on the courthouse steps, hosted by national radio personality and owner of The Mulehouse Blair Garner. Musical entertainment by Makky Kaylor rounds out the night’s festivities.
Columbia Parks & Recreation Opens Newest Trail
The City’s Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of their newest riding/walking trail at Woodland Park, Hilltop Hollow. Thank you to all who attended the opening at Woodland Park on Friday, November 4, 2022!. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department has been hard at work...
Contested parking tickets roll in from Metropolis parking company
One Nashville business owner said he's gotten more than a dozen parking tickets from Metropolis that he says shouldn't be his.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Foundry buys 26.9 acres from IDB, plans move from downtown to Industrial Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A longtime Clarksville company is looking to move their operations to the north side of the Industrial Park after purchasing 26.9 acres from the Clarksville-Montgomery Industrial Development Board (IDB). The company, Clarksville Foundry, is currently located on Red River Street in downtown Clarksville. They...
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
rewind943.com
Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.
You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
Blessing box needs new home after attracting illegal dumping in South Nashville
Leaders of a South Nashville church say a blessing box has turned more into a curse attracting illegal dumping.
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
North Nashville art studio goes up in flames, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged an art studio in North Nashville early Monday morning.
Armed thieves break into over a dozen vehicles in Hermitage neighborhood
Residents of the Villages of Riverwood neighborhood in Hermitage are on edge after thieves, some of whom appeared armed and wearing knee pads, went from vehicle to vehicle knocking in windows.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
