The 36th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns on Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Columbia’s historic downtown commercial district. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and marches east along the traditional parade route down West 7th Street into downtown Columbia. As the parade comes to an end, festivities kick off for the lighting of Columbia’s 40-foot Christmas Tree around 7:15 p.m. on the courthouse steps, hosted by national radio personality and owner of The Mulehouse Blair Garner. Musical entertainment by Makky Kaylor rounds out the night’s festivities.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO