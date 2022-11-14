ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Waterfalls Near Nashville

If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Columbia Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

The 36th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns on Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Columbia’s historic downtown commercial district. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and marches east along the traditional parade route down West 7th Street into downtown Columbia. As the parade comes to an end, festivities kick off for the lighting of Columbia’s 40-foot Christmas Tree around 7:15 p.m. on the courthouse steps, hosted by national radio personality and owner of The Mulehouse Blair Garner. Musical entertainment by Makky Kaylor rounds out the night’s festivities.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Parks & Recreation Opens Newest Trail

The City’s Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of their newest riding/walking trail at Woodland Park, Hilltop Hollow. Thank you to all who attended the opening at Woodland Park on Friday, November 4, 2022!. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department has been hard at work...
COLUMBIA, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.

You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, TN

