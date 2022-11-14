Non-league Ashton United F.C. make hilarious loan bid for Erling Haaland during World Cup, sideswipe golf in the process

DUBAI, U.A.E. — How good Matt Fitzpatrick is at tennis remains a mystery, but in golf there is no doubt that the U.S. Open champion enjoys a return. So it is that, five months on from his maiden major win at Brookline—the scene of his 2013 U.S. Amateur Championship victory—it is no surprise to see the Englishman atop the leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship. Twice before, Fitzpatrick has won the former European Tour’s season-ending event over the Greg Norman-designed Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

21 HOURS AGO