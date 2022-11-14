Non-league Ashton United F.C. make hilarious loan bid for Erling Haaland during World Cup, sideswipe golf in the process

Read full article on original website
BERLIN — (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans proudly fly their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 18 (Reuters) - England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said on Friday he hoped England can perform well enough at the World Cup that supporters will not need a drink to enjoy themselves, after FIFA confirmed alcoholic beer will not be sold at stadiums.
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
It’s Soccer Week here at The Loop. The World Cup is just days away and we’re combing the globe for the best footy headlines available. So far our journey has taken us from Ted Lasso billboards in the Midwest to $200-a-night sardine cans in Qatar, but today we’re headed for our most remote locale yet: Belarus. Specifically the Belarusian First League, where Smorgon defeated Volna Pinsk 2-0 on Saturday.
A frustrated Jin Young Ko can't do much to keep her 2022 LPGA season from coming to a painful end
NAPLES, Fla. — On the eve of any given tournament in the world of professional golf, the defending champion will participate in a press conference. As you might imagine, this genre of media appearance features a lot of smiles, good memories and abundant optimism. Yet on Tuesday at the CME Group Tour Championship, two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko gave a performance that could only be described as "thoroughly downcast."
In Dubai, Matt Fitzpatrick shows again he's a beast on courses he favors
DUBAI, U.A.E. — How good Matt Fitzpatrick is at tennis remains a mystery, but in golf there is no doubt that the U.S. Open champion enjoys a return. So it is that, five months on from his maiden major win at Brookline—the scene of his 2013 U.S. Amateur Championship victory—it is no surprise to see the Englishman atop the leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship. Twice before, Fitzpatrick has won the former European Tour’s season-ending event over the Greg Norman-designed Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
