Longview, TX

🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅

Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Christmas lights going up on the square in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to deck the halls and the square in Tyler. The City of Tyler contracted ETX Lawn and Order to put up Christmas lights on the downtown square. Crews started putting up lights Wednesday and expect to be done next week. A live Christmas...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month

LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer’s fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Dodd joined East Texas Live to share some information on the fourth annual Gilmer Thanksgiving Dinner. According to Dodd, they are prepared to serve and feed around 2,000 people. For more information on Gilmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Karen Metzel at 903-629-6589.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sam Greenberg shows the proper way to cut a turkey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., Sam Greenberg, stopped by East Texas Live to show East Texans how to properly carve their turkey this Thanksgiving. Watch the video above to see why Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. was chosen to be on Oprah’s Favorite Things and how they plan to be on […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Power restored to south Tyler after outage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill

Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
KILGORE, TX
