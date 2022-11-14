Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅
Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
KLTV
Christmas lights going up on the square in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to deck the halls and the square in Tyler. The City of Tyler contracted ETX Lawn and Order to put up Christmas lights on the downtown square. Crews started putting up lights Wednesday and expect to be done next week. A live Christmas...
Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
KLTV
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month
Renovations will soon be made to the elementary classrooms and the elementary and middle school cafeterias. The kitchen will also expand and safety upgrades will be made to the playground. Retina specialist encourages eye exams during Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. November is Diabetic Eye...
ktalnews.com
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Gilmer’s fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Dodd joined East Texas Live to share some information on the fourth annual Gilmer Thanksgiving Dinner. According to Dodd, they are prepared to serve and feed around 2,000 people. For more information on Gilmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Karen Metzel at 903-629-6589.
Sam Greenberg shows the proper way to cut a turkey
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., Sam Greenberg, stopped by East Texas Live to show East Texans how to properly carve their turkey this Thanksgiving. Watch the video above to see why Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. was chosen to be on Oprah’s Favorite Things and how they plan to be on […]
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Five D Cattle Company Steakhouse in Avinger
Avinger – In the far northeastern corner of the Lone Star State, you’ll find Avinger hidden amongst the tall trees of Texas. But this tiny town in the ArkLaTex is able to bring in hundreds of hungry Texans thanks to one popular place to get the perfect cut of meat.
ketk.com
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
Lanes reopened after overturned 18-wheeler closes traffic on Highway 271 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on Highway 271 have been reopened, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of Highway 271. Officials said all lanes of traffic on the highway are closed and drivers are […]
Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0