Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of stealing UTV, then taking it for a spin on SUNY Geneseo campus
GENESEO, N.Y. – A Dansville man is facing several charges after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole someone’s UTV. A Geneseo homeowner called police just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 to report someone had driven off with their UTV. The University Police at Geneseo found...
Driver strikes bear in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County. The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear […]
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man, 73, was struck and killed by a school bus near Rochester bus company
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man was killed after being hit by a school bus this Thursday morning on Colfax Street in the city. There were no kids on board at the time, but Rochester Police are looking into the situation because the driver of the bus left the scene. News10NBC talked...
13 WHAM
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in Ontario County sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett said the fire started from...
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
Narcity
Human Remains Were Found Right Next To Niagara Falls & Police Are Investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Narcity in an email that on November 16, at 12:42 p.m., they responded...
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
wutv29.com
Buffalo Tops massacre suspect to plead guilty Monday
Buffalo, N.Y. — The man charged with gunning down 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo earlier this year is set to plead guilty next week. Families of the victims have been notified that Payton Gendron will plead guilty during a 2 p.m. appearance Monday in Erie County Court, according to Garnell Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth, was killed in the shooting.
Evans police looking for information about Gram's Pierogi House fire
Police in the Town of Evans are looking for information about last week's fire at Gram's Pierogi House, in Angola.
Man arrested for Rochester stabbing, woman left with ‘life-altering injuries’
The victim — a 40-year-old woman — was hospitalized for multiple wounds that were considered life-threatening. She is expected to survive.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
RPD: Greece police officer involved in murder/suicide
Officers were called to the area around 7:20 p.m. Monday. They found 27-year-old Angely Solis dead on the scene. Police say a second victim — 29-year-old Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gaston — died on her way to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck in Amherst hit-and-run
It's not clear what kind of vehicle was involved, but police are looking for one with possible front end damage.
WHEC TV-10
Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner
Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Lake effect snow lands! Heavy, defined band of lake snow targets southern portion of Buffalo and suburbs
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
Investigation concludes that 2-year-old starved to death after father died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office released findings of the investigation on how a man and his 2-year-old son died in Geneva last winter. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 59-year-old David Conde senior, died of cardiovascular disease. His son, David Conde junior, starved to death. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child starved afterward. The two were found dead in the back bedroom of their apartment in February.
13 WHAM
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
WGRZ TV
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
Comments / 0