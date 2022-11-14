Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Report: Tops shooting suspect to plead guilty to charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are reports that the Tops shooting suspect will plead guilty to state charges. A family member of one of the mass shooting victims confirmed this information with 2 On Your Side. Payton Gendron faces 25 counts, including ten counts of first degree murder. The shooting...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGRZ TV
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
chautauquatoday.com
Police conduct drug raid during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department along with Dunkirk Police SRT, Dunkirk Police Narcotics Detectives, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Dunkirk Police K-9 and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K-9, executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 am. A total of eight people were located inside the residence, including 39-yearold Rodney Townsel, 24-year-old Cassandra Hicks, 29-year-old Danielle Gee, 40-year-old Angela Goetz, 38-year-old Leanne White, 42-year-old Fernando Martinez Jr., 45-year-old Brian Kuzdale, and 39-year-old Juan A. Ortiz. Investigators also found a .45 cal. Glock handgun, 7.45 grams of fentanyl, 3.0 grams of methamphetamine, 1.85 grams of cocaine/fentanyl mix, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales and $312.00 in U-S currency. Investigators have charged Rodney Townsel with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, three counts of Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, Cassandra Hicks with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. Danielle Gee, Angela Goetz, Leanne White, Brian Kuzdale and Juan Ortiz were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. And Fernando Martinez Jr. was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. All suspects were transported to the Dunkirk Police Department to be arraigned in City Court.
newyorkbeacon.com
Watch: Black Unarmed Guard Tackles Gunman in Lobby of Buffalo Treatment Clinic
A Black unarmed security guard wrestled a man with an AR-15 in the lobby of a substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo, NY, and the incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, CBS affiliate WIVB reported. On Thursday morning, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin of Williamsville, NY, walked into Alba de Vida and...
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in CompassCare arson investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with the arson at CompassCare in Amherst. The incident happened June 7, 2022 at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst. FBI investigators say...
Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on […]
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd
On November 15, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shawn P. Filipovich, 34 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest. On November 15, 2022 Troopers responded to Robinson Road, town of Lockport to serve a subpoena. Further investigation revealed that Filipovich was with the victim and violated an Order of Protection. Filipovich attempted to flee the scene, however was later located. Filipovich was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Amherst Police investigate Bailey Ave. shooting
Amherst police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue.
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
nyspnews.com
Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
Evans police looking for information about Gram's Pierogi House fire
Police in the Town of Evans are looking for information about last week's fire at Gram's Pierogi House, in Angola.
Narcity
Human Remains Were Found Right Next To Niagara Falls & Police Are Investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Narcity in an email that on November 16, at 12:42 p.m., they responded...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
