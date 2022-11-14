ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Shore News Network

Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police conduct drug raid during lake effect storm

Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department along with Dunkirk Police SRT, Dunkirk Police Narcotics Detectives, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Dunkirk Police K-9 and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K-9, executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 am. A total of eight people were located inside the residence, including 39-yearold Rodney Townsel, 24-year-old Cassandra Hicks, 29-year-old Danielle Gee, 40-year-old Angela Goetz, 38-year-old Leanne White, 42-year-old Fernando Martinez Jr., 45-year-old Brian Kuzdale, and 39-year-old Juan A. Ortiz. Investigators also found a .45 cal. Glock handgun, 7.45 grams of fentanyl, 3.0 grams of methamphetamine, 1.85 grams of cocaine/fentanyl mix, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales and $312.00 in U-S currency. Investigators have charged Rodney Townsel with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, three counts of Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, Cassandra Hicks with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. Danielle Gee, Angela Goetz, Leanne White, Brian Kuzdale and Juan Ortiz were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. And Fernando Martinez Jr. was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. All suspects were transported to the Dunkirk Police Department to be arraigned in City Court.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd

On November 15, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shawn P. Filipovich, 34 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest. On November 15, 2022 Troopers responded to Robinson Road, town of Lockport to serve a subpoena. Further investigation revealed that Filipovich was with the victim and violated an Order of Protection. Filipovich attempted to flee the scene, however was later located. Filipovich was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
TONAWANDA, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY

