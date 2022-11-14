Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department along with Dunkirk Police SRT, Dunkirk Police Narcotics Detectives, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Dunkirk Police K-9 and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K-9, executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 am. A total of eight people were located inside the residence, including 39-yearold Rodney Townsel, 24-year-old Cassandra Hicks, 29-year-old Danielle Gee, 40-year-old Angela Goetz, 38-year-old Leanne White, 42-year-old Fernando Martinez Jr., 45-year-old Brian Kuzdale, and 39-year-old Juan A. Ortiz. Investigators also found a .45 cal. Glock handgun, 7.45 grams of fentanyl, 3.0 grams of methamphetamine, 1.85 grams of cocaine/fentanyl mix, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales and $312.00 in U-S currency. Investigators have charged Rodney Townsel with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, three counts of Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, Cassandra Hicks with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. Danielle Gee, Angela Goetz, Leanne White, Brian Kuzdale and Juan Ortiz were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. And Fernando Martinez Jr. was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. All suspects were transported to the Dunkirk Police Department to be arraigned in City Court.

