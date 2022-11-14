ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Vintage Car Explodes

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Jay Leno was reportedly rushed to the hospital after one of his vintage cars unexpectedly erupted in flames on Sunday, leaving the comedian with burns to his face.

“Thank goodness, Jay is ok,” his agent, Steve Levine, told The Daily Beast via email on Monday afternoon.

The gas fire erupted at the Los Angeles garage where Leno keeps his prized vintage car collection. The flames burned the left side of Leno’s face, but thankfully spared his eye and ear, anonymous sources told TMZ , which first reported the news.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement provided to The Daily Beast . “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center where he is recovering from his injuries.

He has reportedly canceled all of his engagements for the week, including an appearance at The Financial Brand conference on Sunday.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” conference organizers said in an email to attendees obtained by Yahoo! News . “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

