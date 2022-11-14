Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
WJFW-TV
Hit and run suspect from the weekend turns himself in
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person has turned himself in following a hit-and-run crash in Portage County from Saturday. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the male turned himself in and is working with law enforcement. The sheriff's office would like to thank the community for attempting to locate...
WJFW-TV
First responders rescued a lost hunter on Wednesday
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - First responders rescued a hunter who became lost and was having difficulty breathing on Wednesday evening. Firefighters with the Pine Lake Fire Rescue were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday by Oneida County Dispatchers. Dispatchers were able to provide rescue teams with the GPS coordinates from...
WJFW-TV
Plea agreement reached for Stevens Point carjacking suspect
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point in April has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. William Gentry, 52, is charged with armed robbery with use of force and operating without consent with possessing a weapon. Part of the plea agreement involved the...
WJFW-TV
Portage Co. Sheriff's Office investigating a 'suspicious' death
GRANT (WFJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death from Saturday. The Portage County Communications Center received a call about a person lying along 110th St. North south of Washington Ave. in the town of Grant on Saturday evening just before 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived,...
WJFW-TV
Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters can expect near-perfect conditions when Wisconsin's annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that temperatures in the 20s and 30s will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and snow-covered ground will make deer more visible and easier to track.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin DPI Releases 2021-22 District Report Cards
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Today the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction published the 2021- 22 district and school report cards. The results are pulled from indicators in four priority areas which includes achievement, growth, target group outcomes and on-track to graduation statistics. Among schools in northern Wisconsin; Chequamegon, Northland Pines, Phillips...
WJFW-TV
New London spoils Mosinee's quest for three-peat in season opener
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was opening night for high school girls basketball on Tuesday, and the two-time defending Great Northern Conference champions Mosinee hosted New London in the quest for a three-peat. Mosinee lost a lot of great players last season, including the team's leading scorer and rebounder Kate Fitzgerald.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee's Davin Stoffel receives Al Toon Award for state's top senior wide receiver or tight end
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee star wide receiver and tight end Davin Stoffel was named the Al Toon Award winner on Wednesday. The award is given to the state's top high school senior wide receiver or tight end. Stoffel finished as a unanimous first team All-Conference receiver and linebacker while bringing...
