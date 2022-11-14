Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Recorder
Intend Indiana unveil new homes as part of HomePower initiative
Intend Indiana is trying to bring new life to Martindale-Brightwood neighborhoods through its affordable housing HomePower initiative. Serving communities in Indianapolis and surrounding regions, Intend Indiana is a nonprofit that works toward expanding community development by providing affordable housing and small business development. Stephanie Quick, chief operations officer of Intend...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
rejournals.com
CBRE sells 151-unit apartment property in Indianapolis
CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. The Connor Group purchased the property from Promus Realty Properties for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr. and Dane Wilson represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2017, The Coil is located at...
warricknews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery
Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer. Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
More people are turning to food banks as rising prices hit Hoosiers' wallets
A line of cars stretched out past Gleaners Food Bank’s property Tuesday morning, all in need of groceries. How people turning to food banks could help the economy.
Here’s how much that Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost in Indiana
Inflation has caused the price of just about everything to go up and that includes grocery items which means your Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year than it did in 2021.
38th Street corridor to receive multi-million dollar revitalization
The east 38th Street corridor is about to go through a multi-million dollar revitalization. The plan is part of the city's "Lift Indy" initiative.
Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents
money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
WISH-TV
CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown
According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
One lucky Hoosier from Indianapolis won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
savi.org
How is Indianapolis Doing?
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years. Indianapolis is no exception. Beyond the devastating loss of life and lingering health effects for our friends and neighbors, the pandemic upended our economy, daily routines, and many other facets of life.
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic. Gleaners cited sustained increased need as the reason for the move. The food bank says that the amount of residents being served is up 50% from the start of the year. “We […]
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
Indiana announces first monkeypox-related death
INDIANAPOLIS – The state announced its first monkeypox-related death. The Indiana Department of Health said monkeypox was a contributing factor in the Indiana resident’s death; the person had multiple other contributing health conditions. The state wouldn’t provide additional information regarding the person’s age or location due to privacy laws. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have […]
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Taste Indiana Artesian Event
CARMEL– Find something special, indulgent and made in Indiana for your Thanksgiving table. Sherman has a preview of a tasty event happening this weekend. For more on the Taste Indiana Artisian Event click here.
Fox 59
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Experts advise caution when using Zelle, peer-to-peer …. Most people use peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, Cash App and Paypal, or Zelle, a bank account-to-bank-account system,...
