Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer. Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO