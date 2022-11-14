ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indianapolis Recorder

Intend Indiana unveil new homes as part of HomePower initiative

Intend Indiana is trying to bring new life to Martindale-Brightwood neighborhoods through its affordable housing HomePower initiative. Serving communities in Indianapolis and surrounding regions, Intend Indiana is a nonprofit that works toward expanding community development by providing affordable housing and small business development. Stephanie Quick, chief operations officer of Intend...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
rejournals.com

CBRE sells 151-unit apartment property in Indianapolis

CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. The Connor Group purchased the property from Promus Realty Properties for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr. and Dane Wilson represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2017, The Coil is located at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery

Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer. Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
R.A. Heim

Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents

money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown

According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years. Indianapolis is no exception. Beyond the devastating loss of life and lingering health effects for our friends and neighbors, the pandemic upended our economy, daily routines, and many other facets of life.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic. Gleaners cited sustained increased need as the reason for the move. The food bank says that the amount of residents being served is up 50% from the start of the year. “We […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana announces first monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS – The state announced its first monkeypox-related death. The Indiana Department of Health said monkeypox was a contributing factor in the Indiana resident’s death; the person had multiple other contributing health conditions. The state wouldn’t provide additional information regarding the person’s age or location due to privacy laws. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Taste Indiana Artesian Event

CARMEL– Find something special, indulgent and made in Indiana for your Thanksgiving table. Sherman has a preview of a tasty event happening this weekend. For more on the Taste Indiana Artisian Event click here.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Experts advise caution when using Zelle, peer-to-peer …. Most people use peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, Cash App and Paypal, or Zelle, a bank account-to-bank-account system,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy