Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Why has Sunderland’s home form been so poor this season compared to when we’re on the road?
It’s a combination of factors I’d say. Last year in League One it was a slog watching our home games because practically every team that turned up at the Stadium of Light came to spoil the game and sit behind the ball, and whilst it hasn’t quite been that extreme on our return to the Championship, we’ve still seen a lot of the same.
Ross Stewart on Sunderland contract talks: 'It's background stuff and will be dealt with'
Will Ross Stewart be staying at Sunderland? He has been discussing his contract situation.
Man United says ‘appropriate steps’ have been taken in wake of Christiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview
Premier League club Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent explosive interview.
SB Nation
Opinion: “You’ve really gone & done it this time, Sunderland - why are we playing a Saudi side?”
Where having a player getting stung by a jellyfish or scolding their privates with boiling waters will in time become a good podcast anecdote, some of the murkier stories leave a lasting mark. Thankfully for Julio Arca and Kevin Kyle their injuries did not prove serious and can now be laughed off, but stories of sexual misconduct or managers with reported fascist leanings are a different thing altogether.
Report: Chelsea Would Consider Offers For N'Golo Kante
Chelsea would consider offers for French midfielder N'Golo Kante in January.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!
It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?. More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?
SB Nation
The 10 best footballers NOT in the World Cup
World Cup 2022 is almost upon us. Regardless of what you might think of the timing of the tournament or the issues of where it’s being played, if you look at it through a purely sporting lens (like FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants you to) the next month is likely to bring us the smorgasbord of footballing excellence that we expect from a World Cup.
SB Nation
New face in the Everton camp on tour Down Under
Whilst the year 2022, home game against Crystal Palace aside, might have been a forgettable one for most Everton players (and Toffees supporters) the same cannot be said for one young Blue who has been making steady if unspectacular progress behind the scenes at Finch Farm. “Steady” is actually a...
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Barcelona Star Name Checks Liverpool On Transfer Question
Look, it’s going to be a slow couple weeks for Liverpool news. With some of the Reds’ biggest stars off representing their countries in a World Cup that has already had more than enough ink spilled over it, the pickings back on Merseyside are likely to be on the slimmer side, barring the occasional jolt of good news.
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 16
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 16! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester City: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a visit of Manchester City to Walton Hall Park. The fixture presents a perfect chance for Brian Sorensen’s side to buck a trend that sees success against the sides in and around the Blues followed by defeat to one of the league’s big four. Reverses against both Chelsea and Manchester United have followed positive results over Liverpool, Leicester, and Aston Villa, but Toffees defender Elise Stenevik sees this as a great opportunity for the team to show its potential.
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris’ statement on rainbow armbands in Qatar is gross and he should know better
I didn’t want to write this article. I rarely do when it’s about something that a Tottenham Hotspur player has done that feels wrong, or icky. But I promised readers that I’d shine a light on aspects of the World Cup that otherwise don’t get the coverage it deserves, even when it’s distasteful, so we need to talk about it.
SB Nation
Everton Women making progress - Hinnigan
Former Everton Women star and club captain Michelle Hinnigan has spoken on the progress of her beloved Blues as well as the women’s game in general. The 32-year-old, who is currently Head of Year and a PE teacher at St John Bosco locally, praised the greater exposure the women’s game is now receiving and feels that it will be a real catalyst for younger generations of females to pursue a career in football. The FA Cup winner also believes that the current foundations the Blues have in place will bode well for a good league finish.
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Juventus Target Chelsea’s Mason Mount
With Chelsea’s efforts to agree a new deal with attacking midfielder Mason Mount for much of the past year having so far failed to lead to a breakthrough, there is growing uncertainty over the player’s future in London. To that backdrop, The Guardian this week are claiming that...
SB Nation
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
SB Nation
November 18th - 20th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Ramsay on Robbo: “He Has Been on My Case!”
It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.
Comments / 0