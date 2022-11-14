Jeff Bezos Awards Dolly Parton $100 Million To Give To Charity

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos awarded Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

The award comes with $100 million dollars to give to the charities of the recipient’s choosing.

“I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton said upon accepting the award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy. She donated $1 million to help fund the research that led to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

She also founded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program, which was started in her home state of Tennessee, offers free books to children across the U.S., Canada and Europe. The organization says it has gifted more than 150 million books.

Bezos is estimated to be worth $171 billion. He told CNN on Monday that he plans on giving away most of his fortune.

By Scripps National.